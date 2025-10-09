Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

White House

Trump predicts Schumer will retire before losing primary to AOC amid shutdown showdown

The comments come as a partial government shutdown enters ninth day with no resolution in sight

By Diana Stancy Fox News
close
Trump expects Chuck Schumer retirement due to poor polling and potential AOC challenge Video

Trump expects Chuck Schumer retirement due to poor polling and potential AOC challenge

President Donald Trump said that he expects Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to retire because he doesn't believe the senator can withstand a primary election.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said that he expects Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will retire because he doesn’t believe the senator can win in a primary. 

Trump’s comments come as he’s sparred with Schumer and other Democratic leaders like House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., over a partial government shutdown that has continued into its ninth day Thursday. 

As a result, Trump said that Schumer and Jeffries are "holding the entire federal government hostage." However, Trump noted other Democrats like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said just before the shutdown that Republicans can come to her office and negotiate anytime. 

GOP BLAMES SCHUMER FOR SHUTDOWN TO APPEASE 'MARXIST FLANK' AMID AOC PRIMARY CHALLENGE BUZZ

AOC at a rally in Foley Square

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a rally in New York City May 1, 2025.  (Angelina Katsanis/The Associated PRess )

"She's taking Hakeem Jeffries’ place, and Schumer's afraid that she's gonna run against him. And right now, I don't know, it can change. Life is crazy, right?" Trump said during a Cabinet meeting Thursday. "But, right now, I don't think he can beat anybody. So he'll lose in a primary. I would say he'll retire before he loses in a primary. I think Schumer is going to retire, because he can’t beat anybody, his polls are so bad." 

Trump’s comments also come just after Axios reported in September that Ocasio-Cortez is laying the groundwork for a Senate or presidential run in 2028

Schumer's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

BLAME GAME: REPUBLICANS CLAIM SCHUMER FORCED SHUTDOWN 'BECAUSE HE’S TERRIFIED' OF AOC PRIMARY CHALLENGE

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at the Capitol

President Donald Trump said that he expects Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., will retire because he doesn’t believe the senator can win in a primary.  (J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press )

Meanwhile, the White House has been at odds with Congressional Democrats over the lapse in funding leading to a government shutdown. While Republicans claim that Democrats were the ones who started the shutdown because they've failed to back a stopgap funding bill, Democrats have pinned the blame on Republicans who control both the House and Senate. 

Schumer, in particular, has come under fire from the White House, especially after Schumer told Punchbowl News that conditions improve for Democrats each day the shutdown continues. 

CHUCK SCHUMER DENIES HE'S CAVING TO LEFT-WING PRESSURE TO FORCE A SHUTDOWN

President Donald Trump and Sen. Chuck Schumer shown in side-by-side images

The White House slammed Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Oct. 9, 2025, for a comment he made about the government shutdown. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters)

"Every day gets better for us," Schumer told the outlet Wednesday.

In response, Trump said that Schumer was not acting on behalf of the American people. 

"This is a confession that he's acting not to serve the people, but to serve the partisan interests of his party," Trump said at the Cabinet meeting. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue