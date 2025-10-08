US soldiers in city streets 'makes people less safe,’ says Democratic candidate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial candidate Rep. Mikie Sherrill bashed President Donald Trump's National Guard deployments to major American cities, saying that troops in the streets "makes people less safe."

Speaking during a gubernatorial debate against GOP candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Wednesday night, Sherrill said that "military members should not be on our streets."

"It makes people less safe, it makes people feel less safe," she said.

Asked how she would respond to Trump sending the National Guard to a New Jersey city and whether there were any circumstances in which she would support such a move, Sherrill answered, "Unless there is an insurrection or some sort of crisis where the National Guard could come in and the president invokes the insurrection Act, he's moving these National Guard troops across the country illegally against the Insurrection Act, against posse comitatus."

Sherrill went on to say categorically that "military members should not be on our streets."

"I can tell you this, because I've both worked at the U.S. Attorney's office with law enforcement to keep people safe, and I've also worked in the military, and those are two very different jobs," she said.

"So, I have to say, when you look at this across the country, and when you look at the threats, and then you see the president saying, when he was with [Secretary of War Pete] Hegseth recently, that he's going to use our U.S. cities as training grounds for our military, that is unacceptable. I will not stand for that as governor."

Ciattarelli, meanwhile, drilled into Sherrill over safety, saying, "The congresswoman has been anything but strong when it comes to public safety."

"She voted to get rid of qualified immunity. This is the bedrock of protection for local law enforcement. She has said that she's considered reappointing the current attorney general, who's considered to be the most anti-police attorney general we've ever had," he said.

"I've told the president, and the people of New Jersey, that he will never have to worry about New Jersey because as governor, we'll have safe communities," he went on, adding, "We will be a law-and-order state again, and there will be a consequence for unruly, unlawful behavior."