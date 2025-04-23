Fox News Politics Newsletter: Senate Dems' No. 2 to Bid Adieu

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.
Here's what's happening…
-Is REAL ID really necessary? What authorities are saying
-Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says Trump called him about arson attack at governor's mansion
-Angel mom of Rachel Morin condemns Dems' trip to see deported migrant, mainstream media bias
Durbin to Retire in 2026
Sen. Dick Durbin, D- Ill., the Senate Democratic whip and the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, has announced he will not seek re-election in 2026.
Durbin, 80, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, made the announcement in a video message on X Wednesday.
"The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy," Durbin said…Read more
White House
'BURDEN LIFTED': Trump lifts police ‘burden’ with executive orders in first 100 days
'SMEAR CAMPAIGN': Hegseth maintains White House backing amid 'smear campaign' alleging likely ouster
'MOST UNIVERSITIES FAILED': Former Biden official 'pleased' Trump admin tackling antisemitism
'TOP OF THE LINE': Trump unfurls plans for double 100-foot flagpoles during White House lawn walk
World Stage
PEACE ON THE LINE: Vance issues ultimatum to Russia, Ukraine on peace negotiations
'TERRIBLE INJUSTICE': Nikki Haley on Russia and Ukraine says US should 'want to be on the right side of history'
PUTIN ON A SHOW: Trump insists Ukraine-Russia peace deal is close, but mistrust in Putin leaves experts skeptical
TREN DE ARAGUA: Venezuelan government uses violent gang as proxies in US to undermine public safety: FBI assessment
'VERY HARMFUL: Trump says 'inflammatory' Zelenskyy statement on Crimea prolongs war with Russia
VISA STRIKE: Leader of Colombia says Trump admin revoked his US visa
'SONS OF DOGS': Palestinian leader demands Hamas release remaining hostages
Capitol Hill
DEMOCRATS IN DISARRAY: Young Americans sour on congressional Democrats, new poll finds
SPRING BREAK: 25 'vulnerable' House Dems targeted by GOP ad blitz offering airfare to El Salvador
BAD TIMING: Illegal immigrant charged with murder of Maryland mom days after Van Hollen's El Salvador return
Across America
'BAD FAITH': Federal judge alleges 'willful and bad faith refusal' to comply in Abrego Garcia deportation case
AGENCY PURGE: EPA fires or reassigns hundreds working on 'environmental justice'
STAND BACK: New York's Nassau County seeks to ban standing within 15 feet of cops under bill panned as unconstitutional
'DISGUSTING': Illegal immigrant convicted of killing teens in high-speed crash to be released early
SHOCKING SIMILARITY: DHS chief Kristi Noem's purse was stolen days after similar incident just blocks away: report
'CULTURAL ZEITGEIST': Supreme Court likely to side with parents in letting them opt out of LGBTQ storybooks, expert says
'UNCONSCIONABLE': Feds file charges against illegal immigrant set to be released early after FOX report
COME ON OVER: Red state gov urges firearms makers to ditch Colorado amid its anti-gun push
Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.