Fox News Politics Newsletter: Senate Dems' No. 2 to Bid Adieu

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Is REAL ID really necessary? What authorities are saying

-Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says Trump called him about arson attack at governor's mansion

-Angel mom of Rachel Morin condemns Dems' trip to see deported migrant, mainstream media bias

Durbin to Retire in 2026

Sen. Dick Durbin, D- Ill., the Senate Democratic whip and the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, has announced he will not seek re-election in 2026. 

Durbin, 80, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, made the announcement in a video message on X Wednesday.

"The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy," Durbin said…Read more 

Sen. Richard Durbin closeup shot

Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, August 19, 2024.  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

White House

'BURDEN LIFTED': Trump lifts police ‘burden’ with executive orders in first 100 days

'SMEAR CAMPAIGN': Hegseth maintains White House backing amid 'smear campaign' alleging likely ouster

'MOST UNIVERSITIES FAILED': Former Biden official 'pleased' Trump admin tackling antisemitism

'TOP OF THE LINE': Trump unfurls plans for double 100-foot flagpoles during White House lawn walk

Trump pointing with White House groundskeeper by side

President Donald Trump, left, talks with Dale Haney, head White House groundskeeper, right, as he stands on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

World Stage

PEACE ON THE LINE: Vance issues ultimatum to Russia, Ukraine on peace negotiations

'TERRIBLE INJUSTICE': Nikki Haley on Russia and Ukraine says US should 'want to be on the right side of history'

PUTIN ON A SHOW: Trump insists Ukraine-Russia peace deal is close, but mistrust in Putin leaves experts skeptical

Trump center, with Zelenskyy left, Putin right

Trump says  a deal between Russia and Ukraine could happen this week. 4/22/25 (Image of aTrump: Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images, Image of Putin: Photo by Contributor/Getty Images, Image of Zelenskyy: Photo by Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images, Image of background: Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

TREN DE ARAGUA: Venezuelan government uses violent gang as proxies in US to undermine public safety: FBI assessment

'VERY HARMFUL: Trump says 'inflammatory' Zelenskyy statement on Crimea prolongs war with Russia

VISA STRIKE: Leader of Colombia says Trump admin revoked his US visa

'SONS OF DOGS': Palestinian leader demands Hamas release remaining hostages

Capitol Hill

DEMOCRATS IN DISARRAY: Young Americans sour on congressional Democrats, new poll finds

SPRING BREAK: 25 'vulnerable' House Dems targeted by GOP ad blitz offering airfare to El Salvador

inset: detainees at Salvadoran prison; main image: Democrat, GOP logos

TK (El Salvador presidential press office via AP/iStock)

BAD TIMING: Illegal immigrant charged with murder of Maryland mom days after Van Hollen's El Salvador return

Across America 

'BAD FAITH': Federal judge alleges 'willful and bad faith refusal' to comply in  Abrego Garcia deportation case

AGENCY PURGE: EPA fires or reassigns hundreds working on 'environmental justice'

STAND BACK: New York's Nassau County seeks to ban standing within 15 feet of cops under bill panned as unconstitutional

'DISGUSTING': Illegal immigrant convicted of killing teens in high-speed crash to be released early

SHOCKING SIMILARITY: DHS chief Kristi Noem's purse was stolen days after similar incident just blocks away: report

Kristi Noem closeup shot

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visits the Mariposa Port of Entry, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Nogales, Ariz. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

'CULTURAL ZEITGEIST': Supreme Court likely to side with parents in letting them opt out of LGBTQ storybooks, expert says

'UNCONSCIONABLE': Feds file charges against illegal immigrant set to be released early after FOX report

COME ON OVER: Red state gov urges firearms makers to ditch Colorado amid its anti-gun push

