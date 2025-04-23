Fox News Politics Newsletter: Senate Dems' No. 2 to Bid Adieu

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

-Is REAL ID really necessary? What authorities are saying

-Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says Trump called him about arson attack at governor's mansion

-Angel mom of Rachel Morin condemns Dems' trip to see deported migrant, mainstream media bias

Durbin to Retire in 2026

Sen. Dick Durbin, D- Ill., the Senate Democratic whip and the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, has announced he will not seek re-election in 2026.

Durbin, 80, who was first elected to the Senate in 1996, made the announcement in a video message on X Wednesday.

"The decision of whether to run for re-election has not been easy," Durbin said… Read more

White House

'BURDEN LIFTED': Trump lifts police ‘burden’ with executive orders in first 100 days

'SMEAR CAMPAIGN': Hegseth maintains White House backing amid 'smear campaign' alleging likely ouster

'MOST UNIVERSITIES FAILED': Former Biden official 'pleased' Trump admin tackling antisemitism

'TOP OF THE LINE': Trump unfurls plans for double 100-foot flagpoles during White House lawn walk

World Stage

PEACE ON THE LINE: Vance issues ultimatum to Russia, Ukraine on peace negotiations

'TERRIBLE INJUSTICE': Nikki Haley on Russia and Ukraine says US should 'want to be on the right side of history'

PUTIN ON A SHOW: Trump insists Ukraine-Russia peace deal is close, but mistrust in Putin leaves experts skeptical

TREN DE ARAGUA: Venezuelan government uses violent gang as proxies in US to undermine public safety: FBI assessment

'VERY HARMFUL: Trump says 'inflammatory' Zelenskyy statement on Crimea prolongs war with Russia

VISA STRIKE: Leader of Colombia says Trump admin revoked his US visa

'SONS OF DOGS': Palestinian leader demands Hamas release remaining hostages

Capitol Hill

DEMOCRATS IN DISARRAY: Young Americans sour on congressional Democrats, new poll finds

SPRING BREAK: 25 'vulnerable' House Dems targeted by GOP ad blitz offering airfare to El Salvador

BAD TIMING: Illegal immigrant charged with murder of Maryland mom days after Van Hollen's El Salvador return

Across America

'BAD FAITH': Federal judge alleges 'willful and bad faith refusal' to comply in Abrego Garcia deportation case

AGENCY PURGE: EPA fires or reassigns hundreds working on 'environmental justice'

STAND BACK: New York's Nassau County seeks to ban standing within 15 feet of cops under bill panned as unconstitutional

'DISGUSTING': Illegal immigrant convicted of killing teens in high-speed crash to be released early

SHOCKING SIMILARITY: DHS chief Kristi Noem's purse was stolen days after similar incident just blocks away: report

'CULTURAL ZEITGEIST': Supreme Court likely to side with parents in letting them opt out of LGBTQ storybooks, expert says

'UNCONSCIONABLE': Feds file charges against illegal immigrant set to be released early after FOX report

COME ON OVER: Red state gov urges firearms makers to ditch Colorado amid its anti-gun push