Leader of Colombia says Trump admin revoked his US visa

Colombian President Gustavo Petro claims President Donald Trump's administration has revoked his travel visa to the U.S. this week.

Petro made the announcement at a cabinet meeting, responding to questions about whether he would attend meetings with international organizations in Washington, D.C. later this year.

"I can no longer go because I believe they took away my visa," Petro told reporters.

"I didn’t need to have one, but anyway, I’ve already seen Donald Duck several times, so I’ll go see other things," Petro added.

The State Department has refused to comment on the topic due to the confidentiality of visa records, according to the New York Post.

Petro's claim comes months after he caved to Trump after initially refusing to accept deportation flights from the U.S. military.

Homeland Security Sec. Kristi Noem also traveled to Colombia in late March to meet with her counterpart there, Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia.

Noem said that she had a "candid" conversation with Sarabia, and the pair later jointly announced a data-sharing agreement that would help U.S. authorities identify illegal immigrants.

"We're going to strengthen our regional security systems and make sure that we're disrupting the movement of threatening actors that perpetuate illegal activity and also facilitate illegal trafficking of migrants across the Western Hemisphere," Noem said at the time.

"Through this expansion of sharing of biometric data, it will be much more efficient, effective, accurate, and it will also build cooperation that will open doors to new ways that we can continue to work together," she added.