Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Kristi Noem

DHS chief Kristi Noem's purse was stolen days after similar incident just blocks away: report

Woman had her purse snatched at nearby restaurant 3 days before Noem did, report says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Questions linger about Secretary Noem's Secret Service protection after purse snatched Video

Questions linger about Secretary Noem's Secret Service protection after purse snatched

The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed looming security concerns after DHS Secretary Kristi Noem was targeted in a robbery at a D.C. restaurant over Easter weekend.

A woman dining with her family recently had her purse stolen in downtown Washington, D.C., just a few blocks away from the restaurant where Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s handbag was swiped, according to a report. 

The victim told NBC News that she was eating at a restaurant inside the Westin Hotel last Thursday and noticed that her purse was missing around the time her family received the check. A police report cited that the suspect snatched her bag "from the chair it was hanging on," the network added. 

Three days later, Noem’s purse, which contained $3,000 in cash as well as personal documents, including her passport, keys, driver's license and a DHS badge, was stolen at The Capital Burger, a restaurant located less than a quarter mile away. 

In both incidents, the suspect was identified as a White male wearing dark clothing, a dark baseball hat and a N95 mask, NBC News reported, citing the victim of the Westin theft and two sources familiar with surveillance footage viewed by law enforcement in the Noem case. 

DHS CHIEF KRISTI NOEM’S PURSE STOLEN WITH THOUSANDS OF DOLLARS IN DC RESTAURANT: SOURCES 

Kristi Noem at the White House

Secretary Kristi Noem attends a meeting with President Donald Trump and Nayib Bukele, El Salvador's president, in the Oval Office of the White House on April 14. (Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I’m shocked at the similarity of the crime," the victim of the Westin incident told NBC News. 

It’s unclear if the two incidents are connected, but the victim also said police contacted her Tuesday, mentioned the Noem case and asked if she herself was involved in politics – she is not.

KIMMEL MOCKS KRISTI NOEM FOR GETTING ROBBED, SAYS HER BEING CRIME VICTIM IS ‘EMBARRASSING’ 

kristi noem dhs

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's purse was stolen just a few blocks away from where a similar theft happened last Thursday, a report said. (Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images; Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images | Fox News Digital)

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the agency cannot comment on the Noem theft because it is not leading the investigation. 

kristi noem

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem watches a vehicle scan during a tour of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, in San Diego, California, on March 16. (Alex Brandon/Pool via Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

In the Noem incident, "Her entire family was in town including her children and grandchildren" and she was using the cash in her purse "to treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts," a Homeland Security spokesperson told Fox News. 

Fox News Digital’s Cameron Arcand contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

More from Politics