©2025 FOX News Network, LLC.

Second Amendment

WATCH: Red state gov urges firearms makers to ditch Colorado amid its anti-gun push

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said gun manufacturers he spoke to are 'throwing in the towel on Colorado'

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Published
The government of Colorado thinks the people are stupid, Second Amendment advocate says Video

The government of Colorado thinks the people are stupid, Second Amendment advocate says

 Second Amendment advocate Colion Noir discusses the impact of Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo., signing sweeping legislation restricting semi-automatic weapons on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

FIRST ON FOX: GOP Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is launching a video campaign to remind gun manufacturers in Colorado that if they move just a few hundred miles to the north, they can be free of one of the nation's most restrictive gun control bills signed into law earlier this month in their state.

"Do you want to move back to America?" Gianforte is asking Colorado gunmakers, after Democratic Gov. Jared Polis signed S.B. 25-003 into law earlier this month. The new law, which is slated to go into effect in August 2026, effectively bans the manufacture, sale or purchase of semi-automatic firearms that accept detachable magazines, which include most AR-15s and AK-47 rifles sold in the United States. Some tactical shotguns and a few select handguns will also be impacted. 

"Our Second Amendment is very clear. It says the right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed," Gianforte told Fox News Digital. "This bill outlaws some of the most popular firearms used for sporting and self-defense. It's a violation of the Second Amendment."

BLUE STATE GOP REP FORCED TO REMOVE 2A STICKER FROM LAPTOP: ‘OFFENSIVE’

GOP Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is inviting law-abiding gun manufacturers in Colorado to come to his state in a new video ad Video

Gianforte has helped spearhead greater protections for gun owners and sellers in his state, including through making Montana a constitutional carry state and through the passage of a law that prohibits law enforcement from enforcing federal firearm bans or regulations that infringe on Americans' Second Amendment rights to possess, transfer or use any firearm, magazine or firearm accessory. 

The GOP Montana governor also spearheaded an effort to ban liberal environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards that served as a basis for private institutions, such as banks, to refuse to work with gun manufacturers and sellers.  

However, Gianforte pointed to not only his state's defense of Second Amendment rights, but also to its pro-business policies and comparatively low tax burden for reasons why his state is ideal for law-abiding gun makers and sellers. 

EXCESSIVE STATE TAXES ON GUNS, AMMUNITION SALES ARE TARGET OF NEW GOP CRACKDOWN EFFORT

guns on display wall; right inset: Gov. Gianforte of Montana

"We have more firearms and ammunition manufacturers today than any other state in the country per capita," Gov. Gianforte told Fox News Digital. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images)

"When this [Colorado bill] came out – this announcement – I personally cold called six Colorado firearms companies. Five of them, the five I've spoken to so far, are all planning visits to Montana," Gianforte recounted to Fox News Digital. The governor said that from his conversation with the companies, he deduced they were all "throwing in the towel on Colorado."  

"My message to them was pretty simple," he said. "'See what's going on in Colorado? Do you want to move back to America? Because Montana is open for business, and we would welcome you here.'"

Gianforte also pointed out how officials from the state of Montana attend what the governor described as "the largest" firearms and gun trade show in the world, which the officials frequently return from with multiple leads on manufacturers looking to potentially move to Montana every year. 

TRUMP HAILED FOR RESTORING GUN RIGHTS AS GOP FIGHTS BIDEN-ERA POLICIES

guns on display, left; right: Colorado flag

Colorado's new law, which is slated to go into effect next year, effectively bans the manufacture, sale or purchase of semi-automatic firearms that accept detachable magazines. This includes most AR-15s and AK-47 rifles sold in the U.S. (Getty Images/Reuters/Fox News)

Gianforte estimated that officials walked away from the convention last year with about 10 potential new firearm businesses seriously interested in moving to Montana, while he said this year it was closer to 30.

"We have more firearms and ammunition manufacturers today than any other state in the country per capita," touted Gianforte. "We proudly defend the Second Amendment, not just for our firearms owners, but also for firearms manufacturers and ammunition manufacturers."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Gov. Polis' office for comment.

