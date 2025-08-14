Fox News Politics Newsletter: Schumer feels 'safe' amid DC crime concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-EXCLUSIVE: Trump-aligned legal group files FOIA request for DC crime data, citing alleged manipulation

-Mamdani points to Bronx population loss as proof NYC’s affordability crisis during his anti-Trump tour

-Supreme Court has 'good chance' of hearing Kim Davis' case urging same-sex marriage be overturned: lawyer

Schumer feels 'perfectly safe’ in DC, says Republicans are ‘full of it' on crime concerns

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that he feels "perfectly safe" in Washington, D.C., and that Republicans who say that D.C. is unsafe are "full of it."

During an interview with lawyer Aaron Parnas on his podcast, "The Parnas Perspective," Schumer was asked about President Donald Trump’s federalization of D.C.’s police force.

"I want to get your reaction to everything that’s happening in D.C.," Parnas said. "But, first, a lot of folks on the Republican side, your Republican colleagues, say that they are very scared to walk outside in D.C., that they think this is completely the right thing to do. Senator, are you scared walking around Washington, D.C., these days?"…READ MORE.



White House

PIVOTING: DC police announce major action on immigration enforcement after Trump's crime crackdown

BOOTS ON THE GROUND: Trump's federal crime operation brings 100 arrests, 800 National Guard troops to Washington

'TIP OF THE SPEAR': Trump admin unveils groundbreaking tool 'supercharging' gov't efficiency to 'win the race' for AI dominance

PREDATOR PURGE: ICE hauls in illegal immigrants convicted of child crimes in nationwide Wednesday sweep: 'clear message'

GAMING THE FIELD: Newsom unveiling California redistricting effort to counter Trump-backed push in Texas

World Stage

POWER PLAY POLITICS: Armenian and Azerbaijan leaders seek to ease Russian and Iranian concerns after U.S.-brokered peace deal

PEACE BREAKTHROUGH: Trump brings peace to the Caucasus: Inside the deal that will settle three decades of conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan

NUCLEAR CHESS MATCH: Putin praises Trump’s ‘sincere’ peace efforts, signals possible US-Russia nuclear deal

Capitol Hill

'TAKE A DRUG TEST': Trump says Elizabeth Warren has 'got to take a drug test'

CRIME CITY: GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin, former MMA fighter, skips seat belts in DC over carjacking fears

Across America

VET ON A MISSION: 'Not a politician': Father of young cancer survivor DJ Daniel runs for Texas 18th district seat

PLACING BLAME: Jussie Smollett calls Chicago Police and Rahm Emanuel 'villains' while denying hate crime hoax: Variety

PRE-DAWN TAKEDOWN: Feds rescue 4 victims including minor in massive LA sex trafficking bust targeting gang

KIDS AT RISK: Louisiana sues online gaming platform Roblox for allegedly enabling child predators

POWER PLAY POLITICS: Mamdani rivals defiant against dropping out despite facing long odds in NYC mayor battle

TROUBLING TIES: Meet the former Soros foundation exec connecting Obama world with Mamdani

INTRAPARTY STRIFE: Cowboy State Republican who mounted gubernatorial bid 'isn't conservative enough' Freedom Caucus chair says

STICKING TO IT: Beto O’Rourke says he does not regret saying he will take away AK-47s and AR-15s while running for president