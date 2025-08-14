Cowboy State Republican who mounted gubernatorial bid 'isn't conservative enough,' Freedom Caucus chair says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wyoming State Sen. Eric Barlow, a Republican and Marine Corps veteran who previously served as the state House speaker, has launched a gubernatorial bid in the Cowboy State.

"Eric Barlow is running for Governor because he believes Wyoming deserves strong, respectful leadership rooted in service, not politics," his campaign website states.

Barlow has served in the state Senate since 2023, and previously served multiple terms in the state House.

State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, who chairs the conservative Wyoming Freedom Caucus, blasted Barlow in a statement that she emailed to Fox News Digital, claiming that he is not "conservative enough for" the state.

"If the last two election cycles in Wyoming have taught us anything, it's that Wyomingites want real, conservative leadership. Senator Barlow isn't conservative enough for Wyoming, and the Wyoming Freedom Caucus is confident that come 2026, the people will elect a true conservative for governor," she asserted, referring to Barlow as "a liberal Republican who loves big government."

"During his tenure in the Wyoming Legislature, Barlow made it a priority to fight against conservative principles. He's consistently fought for ever-growing state spending, votes against state sovereignty, sponsors woke legislation, and as Speaker of the House, presided over a special session during Gordon's COVID lockdowns that failed to protect the rights of the people of Wyoming," she asserted.

Fox News Digital has also reached out to Barlow and his campaign to request comment from the state senator.

Wyoming's gubernatorial contest will take place next year.

The state's current Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, has served in the role since 2019.