Trump says Elizabeth Warren has 'got to take a drug test'

President Donald Trump said Thursday that Sen. Elizabeth Warren has "got to take a drug test" when asked to respond to her claims of him trying to cut Social Security.

Trump made the remark during an event at the White House celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Social Security Act, where the president said he would strengthen the program "for generations to come."

"It's so vicious what they do. Elizabeth Warren said she was an Indian. We call her Pocahontas. She's a liar. She lied her whole career," Trump said. "Based on the fact that she was an Indian, she was able to get into certain colleges, get certain jobs, get into certain universities to work there. And she's a liar and a mean person.

"She's a nutjob. I watched her the other night. She's all hopped up endorsing a communist in New York City, and she was all excited and jumping up and down," Trump said in reference to Warren supporting democratic socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. "She's got to take a drug test. She really, though, she's got to take a drug test. There's no way somebody can act that way and be normal."

Warren, a Democrat representing Massachusetts, wrote an op-ed for Fox News earlier this year in which she said that under the Trump administration, "Social Security is under attack like it has never been before.

"Billionaire Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said seniors won’t complain if they miss a Social Security check. Elon Musk called Social Security the ‘world’s biggest Ponzi scheme.’ Musk then sent his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to gut the agency by indiscriminately firing workers, closing down offices, and trying to cut phone services," Warren wrote.

"We shouldn’t be cutting Social Security services and threatening Americans’ benefits – we should be making the program stronger. People are struggling with sky-high prices while their retirement savings are evaporating," Warren added. "We need a temporary increase in benefits right now to give people some relief. We should also protect the long-term security of the system by lifting the cap on the amount millionaires and billionaires pay into Social Security, which would also yield enough money to permanently expand benefits."

Trump also said Thursday, "We've already kicked nearly 275,000 illegal aliens off of the Social Security system.

"These are people – many of them have already left the country. And yet we were sending them checks all the time," Trump added. "And what that's doing is making the system strong. It's making it strong. Biden never kicked anybody off. Everybody joined."