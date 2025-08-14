Louisiana sues online gaming platform Roblox for allegedly enabling child predators

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Louisiana’s attorney general brought a lawsuit Thursday against Roblox, alleging the widely-used online gaming platform is rife with child predators and harmful content.

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said Roblox, an interactive online gaming program for children that touts more than 80 million users, cared more about driving profits than installing safeguards that would help protect young users.

"Due to Roblox’s lack of safety protocols, it endangers the safety of the children of Louisiana," Murrill said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "Roblox is overrun with harmful content and child predators because it prioritizes user growth, revenue, and profits over child safety.

205 ARRESTED IN FBI CHILD SEX OPERATION, PATEL AND BONDI ANNOUNCE

The complaint, filed in the Livingston Parish district court, cited an instance of local law enforcement in the town of Livingston executing a search warrant last month on the home of a man suspected of possessing child sex abuse materials.

At the time of the arrest, the complaint stated, the man was actively using Roblox and also possessed voice-altering technology to make himself sound like a young woman.

The company has faced numerous other lawsuits from individuals, including a recent one brought by a Georgia mother who alleged her nine-year-old son was sexually exploited through his use of Roblox.

READ A COPY OF THE LAWSUIT. APP USERS: CLICK HERE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louisiana's attorney general has zeroed in on Roblox's sign-up process, alleging the company does not verify a user's age and therefore makes it easy for child predators to pose as children.

"The end result is that Defendant, through its failure to implement adequate safety features and its failure to provide notice of the danger, provides the perfect place for pedophiles,"

Fox News Digital reached out to Roblox for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.