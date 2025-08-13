'Not a politician': Father of young cancer survivor DJ Daniel runs for Texas 18th district seat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: When Devarjay "DJ" Daniel was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer, his father, Theodis Daniel, said he found the courage to fight for his son.

Now, speaking first to Fox News Digital, Daniel said he's ready to fight for Texas' 18th congressional district.

Daniel joins a crowded field of candidates from across the political spectrum, but the father and veteran said his campaign is unlike the others.

"I'm a regular guy. I am not a politician," Daniel said. "I don't have six-figure deals. I'm just a regular dude trying to make it. Single dad. I got three kids to myself. I'm a disabled veteran just trying to make a difference regardless of what I'm going through."

And ultimately, Daniel explained, he is going to "get up every day and get out there and make it happen" for the people of Texas' 18th congressional district.

"I don't call myself a politician," Daniel said. "I'm a public servant first, because my duty is to the people."

The Republican candidate said he is running "for those who struggle," explaining that his campaign priorities – supporting law enforcement, safety, healthcare and education – aren't just abstract ideas but "battles my family and I face every day."

Daniel's 13-year-old son, DJ, was named an honorary U.S. Secret Service agent during President Donald Trump's joint address to Congress earlier this year. Daniel proudly raised his son up over his shoulder as politicians jumped to their feet for a standing ovation.

The moment catapulted Daniel into the national conversation, and the 13-year-old was invited to visit Trump at the White House the following day.

"Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police. His name is DJ Daniel, he is 13 years old, and he has always dreamed of becoming a police officer," Trump said.

"Tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service," Trump continued.

Daniel has now been sworn in at more than 1,300 law enforcement agencies across the country, the White House confirmed in May.

"DJ initially had five months to live, and we've beaten that," Daniel shared with Fox News Digital.

The veteran said he has learned resilience in the face of adversity.

"I want to run because I feel like everything that my son and I have been doing for the last six years or so, we have brought joy to people's lives and gave them hope, which I didn't think it was going to turn into nothing like this, but it feels good," Daniel said.

Daniel said the constituents of Texas' 18th congressional district have been "duped," and they are ready for real progress.

He also committed to a term-limit if he's elected to Congress this November, explaining that many elected officials lose sight of their mission and get too comfortable in office.

"Sometimes, when you marinate meat, you kind of ruin it. Some people just wear out their welcome. It's like somebody coming to your house, wanting to stay for a little bit, and they stay there for two or three days," Daniel said.

"Well, these folks got comfortable. When people get comfortable, they get lazy. When they get lazy, they get forgetful and disrespectful," Daniel added.

Texas is holding a special election on Nov. 4 to replace the late Rep. Sylvester Turner, who succeeded the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

Lee represented Texas’ 18th congressional district for nearly three decades before her death in July 2024. Turner also died in March 2025, leading to the current special election.

Texas' 18th congressional district represents parts of northern and eastern Houston, including downtown, as well as the nearby city of Humble and Harris County.