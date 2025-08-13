Trump admin unveils groundbreaking tool 'supercharging' gov't efficiency to 'win the race' for AI dominance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration is announcing the launch of a new tool it says will be instrumental in enabling agencies across the federal government to efficiently implement artificial intelligence at scale and take a major step forward rolling out the president's "AI Action Plan."

Trump's U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) said on Thursday it has launched USAi, a tool the agency describes as a "secure generative artificial intelligence evaluation suite that enables federal agencies to experiment with and adopt artificial intelligence at scale—faster, safer, and at no cost to them."

The agency says that the platform, available starting Thursday at 10 a.m. through USAi.ov, gives government users access to "powerful" tools like chat-based AI, code generation and document summarization with the goal of "supercharging employee productivity."

"USAi isn’t just another tool, it’s infrastructure for America’s AI future," GSA Chief Information Officer David Shive explained. "USAi helps the government cut costs, improve efficiency, and deliver better services to the public, while maintaining the trust and security the American people expect."

GSA Deputy Administrator Stephen Ehikian told Fox News Digital that this latest application is an "on ramp" to A.I. that will be the "tip of the spear" on the A.I. front similar to the way GSA previously implemented the cloud.

The Trump administration rolled ut its A.I. Action Plan in July after Trump ordered the federal government in January to develop a plan of action for artificial intelligence in order to "solidify our position as the global leader in AI and secure a brighter future for all Americans."

Trump has made U.S. A.I. growth a cornerstone of his administration, such as notching multi-billion deals with high-tech firms such as Oracle and OpenAI for the Stargate project, which is an effort to launch large data centers in the U.S, as well as a $90 billion energy and tech investment deal specifically for the state of Pennsylvania to make it the U.S. hub for AI.

"USAi means more than access—it’s about delivering a competitive advantage to the American people," GSA Deputy Administrator Stephen Ehikian said in press release.

"The launch of USAi shows how GSA is translating President Trump’s AI strategy into action and accelerating AI adoption across government. USAi will put mission-ready tools directly into the hands of agencies to modernize faster, boost security, and lead globally."

The A.I. Action Plan includes a three-pillar approach focused on American workers, free speech and protecting U.S.-built technologies.

"We want to center America's workers, and make sure they benefit from AI," A.I. and crypto czar David Sacks told the media in July when details of the A.I. plan were made public.

"The second is that we believe that AI systems should be free of ideological bias and not be designed to pursue socially engineered agendas," Sacks said. "And so we have a number of proposals there on how to make sure that AI remains truth-seeking and trustworthy. And then the third principle that cuts across the pillars is that we believe we have to prevent our advanced technologies from being misused or stolen by malicious actors. And we also have to monitor for emerging and unforeseen risks from AI."

Advancing the federal government's use of A.I. and expanding employee access are core to the GSA’s efforts to fulfill Trump’s directive to preserve U.S. leadership in the global technology race, GSA Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum explained to Fox Digital in an interview earlier this month.

"As we kind of examined the President's AI action plan, heard the call to action of, ‘Hey, this is a race, and we are going to win this race.’ From our perspective, all that meant, synonymously, was widespread adoption," he told Fox Digital of delivering AI to federal employees.

The rollout of the USAi tool follows GSA announcing earlier in August that OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise is now available to all federal agencies to incorporate into their workflow at $1 per agency. The deal with OpenAI, the tech company behind ChatGPT, is part of GSA's OneGov Strategy that aims to modernize "how the federal government purchases goods and services" under the Trump administration.

GSA also notched another deal with A.I. company Anthropic this month providing all three branches of government access to large language model Claude.

Gruenbaum told Fox News Digital that Thursday's announcement will be critical for agencies for creating efficiencies to help turn the federal workforce into "the most nimble, smart, efficient, agile, and agentically tech-forward workforce out there so that this country can continue to compete and win the AI race."