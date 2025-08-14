Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles

Feds rescue 4 victims including minor in massive LA sex trafficking bust targeting gang

10 suspects arrested in pre-dawn operation targeting Hoover street gang accused of luring women online, forced them into sex slavery

By Matt Finn Fox News
LOS ANGELES – For decades, the infamous Figueora Street corridor in downtown Los Angeles has been a seedy haven for sex workers and human trafficking. 

In a new effort to take down a particularly heinous gang that allegedly runs a sex ring in the area, the federal government and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) executed a sweeping pre-dawn bust targeting eleven suspects wanted for allegedly drugging, raping, and selling women and children as young as 14-years-old.

The bust was a partnership between the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and LAPD.

Fox News was exclusively embedded during Wednesday's early-morning operation aimed at taking down the Hoover street gang. The feds say members of the Hoover gang brazenly posted pictures on social media with stacks of cash, designer clothes and cars to lure vulnerable women into sex work with the promise of a lavish lifestyle.

Instead, the 150-page criminal complaint says women ended up enslaved in a human trafficking enterprise in which they were mercilessly beaten, raped and sold for sex.

16 IN CUSTODY AFTER IMMIGRATION RAID AT LA HOME DEPOT, DHS SAYS

Feds raiding a gang as one man steps out with hands up

A partnership between the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and Los Angeles Police Department conducted Operation Broken Blade early Wednesday morning. (Fox News)

Operation Broken Blade successfully took into custody 10 out of 11 of its targets. One suspect, 31-year-old Bryan Isrel managed to flee and remains at large – but Isrel is considered a fugitive by the DOJ, which is actively searching for him.

Federal investigators say a female, Amaya Armstead, who goes by the street name "Lady Duck" was a lead target and prolific human trafficker. Armsted's moniker Lady Duck is even tattooed on at least four victim's bodies. 

AOC'S 'RED LIGHT' DISTRICT RULED BY VIOLENT MIGRANT GANG TAKEN DOWN BY FEDS

split photo of lady duck holding row of cash, lady duck moniker tattoo, and woman in prison attire

Amaya Armstead, known on the streets as "Lady Duck," was identified as a primary target and a prolific figure in human trafficking. (Fox)

The criminal complaint alleges one instance when: "Armstead posted a video of herself beating a woman in a convenience store, holding her down by the hair and repeatedly kicking and kneeing her ...The woman shouts that she’s pregnant, but defendant ARMSTEAD continues to beat her."

At a downtown motel, which the Feds allege is a site that the gang uses to sell women and minors, federal agents surrounded one of their eleven suspects and took him into custody. 

2 ARRESTED AT LA HOME LINKED TO IRANIAN 'HUMAN SMUGGLING HUB': CBP

split photo of three separate people in cars holding large piles of cash

The Hoover gang openly flaunted stacks of cash, luxury clothing, and high-end cars on social media to entice vulnerable women into sex work with false promises of a glamorous lifestyle. (Fox)

Police say during the operation they also rescued four victims, including a minor. 

mugshots of several suspects

Ten out of 11 people were arrested following an operation aimed at taking down the "Hoover" street gang. (Fox)

The defendants are charged with various crimes including sex trafficking of minors, sex trafficking through force, fraud, or coercion; drug trafficking and gun charges, according to the criminal complaint. Each faces decades in prison if convicted.

