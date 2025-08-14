Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Washington DC

GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin, former MMA fighter, skips seat belts in DC over carjacking fears

Sen. Markwayne Mullin indicated he doesn't want to be 'stuck' in his vehicle in the event of a carjacking

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
GOP senator living in fear of being carjacked in DC: 'I don't buckle up' Video

GOP senator living in fear of being carjacked in DC: 'I don't buckle up'

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., sounds the alarm on homicides and car thefts in Washington, D.C. as Democrats downplay the violence following President Trump's crime crackdown.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma indicated that he does not wear a seat belt while driving in Washington, D.C., because he wouldn't want to be "stuck" in the event of a carjacking.

"And by the way, I'm not joking when I say this: I drive around in Washington D.C. in my Jeep … and I don't buckle up," Mullin said.

He made the comments during an appearance on the Wednesday episode of Fox News Channel's "The Ingraham Angle," which was guest hosted by Brian Kilmeade.

GOP SENATOR WARNS DEMS DELAYING TRUMP NOMINEES ‘WE CAN DO THIS THE EASY WAY OR HARD WAY’

Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., is seen after visiting a meeting of the House Republican Conference in the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The senator explained that the reason he does not strap in while driving in D.C. is because of the possibility of carjacking — he does not want to be "stuck" in his vehicle if he needs to swiftly exit.

"And I wear my seat belt all the time, but in Washington D.C., I do not because it is so prevalent of carjacking," he said.

HARMEET DHILLON SAYS ‘MALODOROUS HOMELESS PERSON’ TRIED TO STEAL HER PHONE IN DC

Washington D.C. Is More Dangerous Than Mexico City! Inside President Trump's Plan To Clean Up The Capitol | Will Cain Country Video

The lawmaker "is a former undefeated Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter with a professional record of 5-0" and "was inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016," according to his Senate website.

President Donald Trump recently moved to crackdown on crime in the city.

SCHUMER GIVES PROFANITY-LACED RESPONSE TO WHETHER DEMS WILL HELP EXTEND DC POLICE TAKEOVER

Trump takes over Metro Police, mobilizes National Guard to tackle Washington crime Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

During a press conference on Monday, he called it "liberation day in D.C.," declaring, "We're gonna take our capital back."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue