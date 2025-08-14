GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin, former MMA fighter, skips seat belts in DC over carjacking fears

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma indicated that he does not wear a seat belt while driving in Washington, D.C., because he wouldn't want to be "stuck" in the event of a carjacking.

"And by the way, I'm not joking when I say this: I drive around in Washington D.C. in my Jeep … and I don't buckle up," Mullin said.

He made the comments during an appearance on the Wednesday episode of Fox News Channel's "The Ingraham Angle," which was guest hosted by Brian Kilmeade.

The senator explained that the reason he does not strap in while driving in D.C. is because of the possibility of carjacking — he does not want to be "stuck" in his vehicle if he needs to swiftly exit.

"And I wear my seat belt all the time, but in Washington D.C., I do not because it is so prevalent of carjacking," he said.

The lawmaker "is a former undefeated Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter with a professional record of 5-0" and "was inducted into the Oklahoma Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2016," according to his Senate website.

President Donald Trump recently moved to crackdown on crime in the city.

During a press conference on Monday, he called it "liberation day in D.C.," declaring, "We're gonna take our capital back."