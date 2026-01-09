Federal judge blocks Trump from cutting childcare funds to Democratic states over fraud concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from stopping subsidies on childcare programs in five states, including Minnesota, amid allegations of fraud.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, a Biden appointee, didn’t rule on the legality of the funding freeze, but said the states had met the legal threshold to maintain the "status quo" on funding for at least two weeks while arguments continue.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said it would withhold funds for programs in five Democratic states over fraud concerns.

The programs include the Child Care and Development Fund, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, and the Social Services Block Grant, all of which help needy families.

"Families who rely on childcare and family assistance programs deserve confidence that these resources are used lawfully and for their intended purpose," HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill said in a statement on Tuesday.

The states, which include California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York, argued in court filings that the federal government didn’t have the legal right to end the funds and that the new policy is creating "operational chaos" in the states.

In total, the states said they receive more than $10 billion in federal funding for the programs.

HHS said it had "reason to believe" that the programs were offering funds to people in the country illegally.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the lawsuit, called the ruling a "critical victory for families whose lives have been upended by this administration’s cruelty."

Fox News Digital has reached out to HHS for comment.