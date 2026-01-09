Federal judge blocks Trump from cutting childcare funds to Democratic states over fraud concerns

Expand / Collapse search
By Brie Stimson Fox News
Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy provides details on the Trump administration's creation of a new DOJ anti-fraud task force and assistant AG position to lead the effort.

A federal judge Friday temporarily blocked the Trump administration from stopping subsidies on childcare programs in five states, including Minnesota, amid allegations of fraud.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, a Biden appointee, didn’t rule on the legality of the funding freeze, but said the states had met the legal threshold to maintain the "status quo" on funding for at least two weeks while arguments continue.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said it would withhold funds for programs in five Democratic states over fraud concerns.

The programs include the Child Care and Development Fund, the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, and the Social Services Block Grant, all of which help needy families.

USDA IMMEDIATELY SUSPENDS ALL FEDERAL FUNDING TO MINNESOTA AMID FRAUD INVESTIGATION 

HHS seal

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said it would withhold funds for programs in five Democratic states over fraud concerns. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

"Families who rely on childcare and family assistance programs deserve confidence that these resources are used lawfully and for their intended purpose," HHS Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill said in a statement on Tuesday.

The states, which include California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and New York, argued in court filings that the federal government didn’t have the legal right to end the funds and that the new policy is creating "operational chaos" in the states.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian at his nomination hearing in 2022.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

In total, the states said they receive more than $10 billion in federal funding for the programs. 

HHS said it had "reason to believe" that the programs were offering funds to people in the country illegally.

'TIP OF THE ICEBERG': SENATE REPUBLICANS PRESS GOV WALZ OVER MINNESOTA FRAUD SCANDAL

graph showing funding for 5 blocked states

The table above shows the five states and their social safety net funding for various programs which are being withheld by the Trump administration over allegations of fraud.  (AP Digital Embed)

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the lawsuit, called the ruling a "critical victory for families whose lives have been upended by this administration’s cruelty."

New York Attorney General Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the lawsuit, called the ruling a "critical victory for families whose lives have been upended by this administration’s cruelty." (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to HHS for comment.

