Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Schumer again blocks GOP bid as air traffic controllers go unpaid

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Abrego Garcia to remain in US for high-stakes 'vindictive' prosecution hearing

-NYC mayoral hopeful Mamdani hit with criminal referrals over alleged illegal foreign donations

-Whistleblower warns illegal immigrants are sending 'shockwave' through crucial industry

Schumer again blocks GOP bid to reopen government as air traffic controllers go unpaid

Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked Republicans’ 13th attempt to reopen the government after having nearly a week to mull their options — and with a series of pressure-point deadlines rapidly closing in.

On the 28th day of the shutdown, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., tried to advance the House-passed continuing resolution (CR) and was again foiled by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and the Democratic caucus.

Failure to reopen the government on Tuesday came as air traffic controllers missed their first payday. The military is set to miss its first full payday on Friday. Then there is the looming cliff for federal nutrition benefits on Saturday — the same day as open enrollment begins nationwide for Obamacare…READ MORE.
 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., with Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, speaking.

Senate Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have continued to dig in against Senate Republicans in their bid to reopen the government.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

White House

DEBUNKED: Walz repeats debunked claim that Trump considers White House ballroom 'top priority'

Gov. Tim Walz walks near the Minnesota state capitol building

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz repeated a claim that the Trump administration's main priority is the construction of a multi-million ballroom in the White House amid the ongoing government shutdown.  (Abbie Parr/AP Photo)

HIDDEN NUMBERS: Top Trump officials urged to close ‘critical gaps’ in illegal alien crime reporting: 'Growing problem'

LEGAL SHOWDOWN: Trump files ‘powerhouse’ appeal in Manhattan DA case to toss 'most politically charged prosecution' in history

Trump and Bragg side by side cropped image

President Donald Trump’s legal team filed a "powerhouse" appeal in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against him.  (Getty Images; Getty Images)

SANCTIONS THREAT: Federal judge threatens Bondi, Noem with sanctions over Abrego Garcia comments

World Stage

ROCKET MAN REDUX: Trump dangles 'big as you get' carrot in bid to tempt Kim and jump-start new North Korea talks

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping side by side

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.  (Getty Images; Getty Images )

GLOBAL GAMBLE: Trump predicts ‘very happy’ outcome ahead of face-to-face with China’s Xi after tariff threats

PEACE VIA POWER: Trump rallies US military's might, floats armed forces pay raise as he addresses sailors in Japan

Trump on stage at military speech

President Donald Trump addressed U.S. service members aboard the USS George Washington in Japan, Oct. 28, 2025, amid his ongoing tour of Asia.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

BLAMING ICE: Senate Dem Dick Durbin accuses Trump admin of 'terrorizing people in their homes'

Sen. Dick Durbin

Senator Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Illinois, during a news conference outside the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, June 5, 2025 (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

TIME IS MONEY: Banks, credit unions urge Congress to end government shutdown as economic fallout grows

WITCH HUNT PAYBACK: House Democrats accuse Trump of trying to 'steal' $230M from taxpayers through DOJ

Mike Donilon walks to Marine One

Mike Donilon, senior advisor to President Joe Biden, walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, July 21, 2021. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

MONEY TALKS: Bombshell video surfaces of Biden aide admitting he stood to receive millions for 2024 victory

SOCIALIST VS SPEAKER: Mamdani accuses Johnson of trying to ‘distract’ as House Speaker calls Jeffries' endorsement the end of Dems

Zohran Mamdani and Mike Johnson

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani (left) fired back at House Speaker Mike Johnson during a press conference on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.  (Fox News Digital; Getty Images)

CITIZENSHIP PROBE: House Republican demands Zohran Mamdani be stripped of citizenship, deported over 'anti-Israel' stance

Across America 

SCANDAL-OPOLY: LOOK: Republicans hand out ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ cards mocking Virginia AG hopeful Jay Jones’ scandals

Jay Jones is seen with a superimposed Monopoly card produced by RAGA

Virginia attorney general candidate Jay Jones is seen with an image of one of the Republican Attorneys General Association's Get out of Jail Free cards (Parker Michels-Boyce for The Washington Post via Getty Images/RAGA via Fox News Digital)

RED TAPE: Businessman-turned-gubernatorial candidate reveals how Dem regulations destroyed his family's company

TROUBLING DISCOVERY: Ohio uncovers over 1,000 noncitizens registered to vote, sends cases to DOJ for prosecution

Voters fill out ballots

Voters fill out their ballots on Election Day in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 7, 2023.  (Getty Images)

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue