Fox News Politics Newsletter: Schumer again blocks GOP bid as air traffic controllers go unpaid

Schumer again blocks GOP bid to reopen government as air traffic controllers go unpaid

Senate Democrats on Tuesday blocked Republicans’ 13th attempt to reopen the government after having nearly a week to mull their options — and with a series of pressure-point deadlines rapidly closing in.

On the 28th day of the shutdown, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., tried to advance the House-passed continuing resolution (CR) and was again foiled by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer , D-N.Y., and the Democratic caucus.

Failure to reopen the government on Tuesday came as air traffic controllers missed their first payday. The military is set to miss its first full payday on Friday. Then there is the looming cliff for federal nutrition benefits on Saturday — the same day as open enrollment begins nationwide for Obamacare…READ MORE.



White House

DEBUNKED: Walz repeats debunked claim that Trump considers White House ballroom 'top priority'

HIDDEN NUMBERS: Top Trump officials urged to close ‘critical gaps’ in illegal alien crime reporting: 'Growing problem'

LEGAL SHOWDOWN: Trump files ‘powerhouse’ appeal in Manhattan DA case to toss 'most politically charged prosecution' in history

SANCTIONS THREAT: Federal judge threatens Bondi, Noem with sanctions over Abrego Garcia comments

World Stage

ROCKET MAN REDUX: Trump dangles 'big as you get' carrot in bid to tempt Kim and jump-start new North Korea talks

GLOBAL GAMBLE: Trump predicts ‘very happy’ outcome ahead of face-to-face with China’s Xi after tariff threats

PEACE VIA POWER: Trump rallies US military's might, floats armed forces pay raise as he addresses sailors in Japan

Capitol Hill

BLAMING ICE: Senate Dem Dick Durbin accuses Trump admin of 'terrorizing people in their homes'

TIME IS MONEY: Banks, credit unions urge Congress to end government shutdown as economic fallout grows

WITCH HUNT PAYBACK: House Democrats accuse Trump of trying to 'steal' $230M from taxpayers through DOJ

MONEY TALKS: Bombshell video surfaces of Biden aide admitting he stood to receive millions for 2024 victory

SOCIALIST VS SPEAKER: Mamdani accuses Johnson of trying to ‘distract’ as House Speaker calls Jeffries' endorsement the end of Dems

CITIZENSHIP PROBE: House Republican demands Zohran Mamdani be stripped of citizenship, deported over 'anti-Israel' stance

Across America

SCANDAL-OPOLY: LOOK: Republicans hand out ‘Get Out of Jail Free’ cards mocking Virginia AG hopeful Jay Jones’ scandals

RED TAPE: Businessman-turned-gubernatorial candidate reveals how Dem regulations destroyed his family's company

TROUBLING DISCOVERY: Ohio uncovers over 1,000 noncitizens registered to vote, sends cases to DOJ for prosecution