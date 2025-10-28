Walz repeats debunked claim that Trump considers White House ballroom 'top priority'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is facing criticism for claiming that the Trump administration’s top priority is the $250 million construction of a new ballroom to replace the East Wing of the White House, as the government shutdown nears its first month.

On Monday, Walz announced a plan to provide $4 million in emergency funding to support food shelves while blaming President Donald Trump and Republicans for the ongoing shutdown.

He cited comments made by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"They are choosing not to fund these programs … and when the White House press secretary said the top priority is the ballroom, we could not disagree more," Walz said.

FROM THE GILDED OVAL OFFICE TO A NEW MONUMENT: A LOOK AT TRUMP'S RENOVATION PROJECTS

However, Leavitt’s remarks came when a reporter asked whether Trump was considering other renovations or major projects at the White House aside from the ballroom and Rose Garden patio.

"Not to my knowledge, no, but he’s a builder at heart — clearly — and so his heart and his mind are always churning about how to improve things here on the White House grounds," Leavitt said. "But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the president’s main priority."

The Republican National Committee said Walz was "shamelessly continuing Democrats’ lie about Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt."

On Tuesday, Leavitt posted on X: "Stop lying, Tampon Tim."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Walz’s office for comment.

SPRAWLING NEW $250M WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM TO BE PAID FOR BY TRUMP AND DONORS

Other Democrats have also accused Trump of prioritizing the ballroom rather than issues important to voters.

"The Trump administration just declared that erecting a ballroom is the President’s main priority," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., wrote on X in response to Leavitt's remarks. "Meanwhile. The cost of living is way too high and the Republican healthcare crisis threatens millions of Americans."

PolitiFact, a fact-checking website that rates the accuracy of claims by elected officials, noted that his statement was false.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The construction of a new formal ballroom has become a political lightning rod, despite the cost being financed jointly by Trump and private donors, not taxpayers.

The new ballroom will accommodate approximately 650 seated guests and will stay true to the White House’s classical design, Leavitt said in July.