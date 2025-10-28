Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Tim Walz

Walz repeats debunked claim that Trump considers White House ballroom 'top priority'

Minnesota Gov Tim Walz announced $4 million in emergency food aid while citing comments by the White House that he said showed misplaced priorities.

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
close
Trump's ballroom 'dominates' White House briefing: 'Is it a big story?' Video

Trump's ballroom 'dominates' White House briefing: 'Is it a big story?'

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss the media's continued 'obsession' over construction at the White House as President Donald Trump remodels the East Wing to accommodate the planned ballroom.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is facing criticism for claiming that the Trump administration’s top priority is the $250 million construction of a new ballroom to replace the East Wing of the White House, as the government shutdown nears its first month.

On Monday, Walz announced a plan to provide $4 million in emergency funding to support food shelves while blaming President Donald Trump and Republicans for the ongoing shutdown. 

He cited comments made by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

"They are choosing not to fund these programs … and when the White House press secretary said the top priority is the ballroom, we could not disagree more," Walz said.

FROM THE GILDED OVAL OFFICE TO A NEW MONUMENT: A LOOK AT TRUMP'S RENOVATION PROJECTS

Gov. Tim Walz walks near the Minnesota state capitol building

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz repeated a claim that the Trump administration's main priority is the construction of a multimillion-dollar ballroom in the White House amid the ongoing government shutdown. (Abbie Parr/AP Photo)

However, Leavitt’s remarks came when a reporter asked whether Trump was considering other renovations or major projects at the White House aside from the ballroom and Rose Garden patio.

"Not to my knowledge, no, but he’s a builder at heart — clearly — and so his heart and his mind are always churning about how to improve things here on the White House grounds," Leavitt said. "But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the president’s main priority."

The Republican National Committee said Walz was "shamelessly continuing Democrats’ lie about Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt."

East Wing of the White House

An excavator works to clear rubble after the East Wing of the White House was demolished on October 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Eric Lee/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Leavitt posted on X: "Stop lying, Tampon Tim."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Walz’s office for comment.

SPRAWLING NEW $250M WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM TO BE PAID FOR BY TRUMP AND DONORS

Other Democrats have also accused Trump of prioritizing the ballroom rather than issues important to voters. 

"The Trump administration just declared that erecting a ballroom is the President’s main priority," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., wrote on X in response to Leavitt's remarks. "Meanwhile. The cost of living is way too high and the Republican healthcare crisis threatens millions of Americans."

PolitiFact, a fact-checking website that rates the accuracy of claims by elected officials, noted that his statement was false. 

white house ballroom

A McCrery Architects rendering provided by the White House of the new ballroom. (The White House)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The construction of a new formal ballroom has become a political lightning rod, despite the cost being financed jointly by Trump and private donors, not taxpayers.

The new ballroom will accommodate approximately 650 seated guests and will stay true to the White House’s classical design, Leavitt said in July.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue