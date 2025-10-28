Trump rallies US military's might, floats armed forces pay raise in address to troops in Japan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump spoke to U.S. service members aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier George Washington in Yokosuka, Japan, Tuesday morning to promote his administration's "peace through strength" military messaging on the world stage.

"A year and a half ago, we had a different country than we do right now," Trump told the military members. "Now we're the most respected country in the world, we're the hottest country anywhere in the world. And it hasn't taken too long. But, I had no doubt. I just didn't know we were going to do it this fast. We've done it fast because of people like you."

Trump is in the midst of a whirlwind tour through Asia, including beginning his trip in Malaysia, before heading to Japan and later holding a planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his final stop in South Korea Thursday. The president also oversaw the signing of a peace agreement between Cambodia and Thailand Sunday.

Trump's tour this week focuses on trade and regional security, and comes as China asserts greater control in the South China Sea and North Korea increases its weapons testing.

TRUMP COURTS JAPAN'S EMPEROR AND NEW PM BEFORE HIGH-STAKES XI SUMMIT THIS WEEK

Trump was joined by Japan's newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi aboard the U.S. aircraft carrier Tuesday, as well as by U.S. military leaders such as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. Trump celebrated in his remarks that the U.S. military is once again respected after bucking "political correctness" out of an effort to better defend the U.S.

"When it comes to defending the United States, we're no longer politically correct," Trump said. "We're going to defend our country any way we have to. And that's usually not the politically, politically correct way. From now on, if we're in a war, we're going to win the war. We're going to win it like nobody ever before."

The service members were heard chanting "Trump, Trump, Trump" when the president first took the stage.

Trump thanked the military for their service and added that he's supporting a pay increase for every U.S. service member in the armed forces.

TRUMP’S FOCUS TURNS TO JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA AS ASIA TRIP CONTINUES

"I'm also supporting an across-the-board pay raise for every sailor and service member in the United States armed forces," Trump told the crowd, which earned widespread applause. "Now, if you don't want it, you want to give back to your country. Just let us know. We won't give it to you. Is there anybody in that category?" he joked before adding that Democrat lawmakers would approve the plan.

"But now all we really have to do is get the Democrats to approve it. But they'll come along. They always do. You know, they always do that," he continued.

The government is currently in the midst of a shutdown that has lasted since Oct. 1, when Senate lawmakers failed to reach a funding agreement.

Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister, also addressed U.S. troops to thank them, as well as the Japanese military, for their dedication to protecting the region.

"I am truly honored to have this opportunity to deliver remarks with President Trump aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, a symbol of protecting freedom and peace in this region," the Japanese leader said, according to a translator at the event.

"First and foremost, I would like to express my deep respect and sincere gratitude to all the men and women in uniform. From Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. forces, Japan, for your dedication and commitment to safeguard peace and security of our nation and the region, day and night," she continued.

Trump lauded the Japanese prime minister as a "winner" in his remarks, while celebrating the U.S.'s relationship with Japan following World War II.

"This woman is a winner. So, you know, we've become very close friends all of a sudden because their stock market today and our stock market today hit an all-time high. That means we're doing something right," he said.

Trump and Takaichi signed a rare earths framework agreement on Tuesday as the U.S. looks to back away from its reliance on China for critical minerals for items such as cell phones.

"The cherished alliance between the United States and Japan is one of the most remarkable relationships in the entire world," Trump continued. "Really, there's never been anything like it. Born out of the ashes of a terrible war, our bond has grown over eight decades into the beautiful friendship that we have. It's a foundation of peace and security in the Pacific."

JAPAN PLANS TO TELL TRUMP IT WILL BUILD UP ITS MILITARY AFTER YEARS OF 1% DEFENSE SPENDING

Trump also announced that the first batch of missiles for Japan's Self-Defense Forces will be delivered to the country later this week as Takachi underscored that Japan is "committed to fundamentally reinforcing its defense capability" and "ready to contribute even more proactively to peace and stability in the region."

"It's the first batch of missiles to be delivered to the Japanese Self-Defense forces for Japan's F-35s. And they're coming this week, so they're ahead of schedule," Trump said.

The president concluded his speech by highlighting that the U.S. went "through four bad years, but now America will always be first," citing the U.S. military's strength.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Every sailor here today inherits a legacy of valor and grit and glory unmatched in the long history of mankind's voyage on the seas," he said. "It's a voyage like nobody's ever had, like you have. For two and a half centuries, America's Navy has preserved the vision of our first commander in chief who gave this ship its storied name, its righteous soul and its timeless motto, ‘first in war, first in peace.’ Very famous phrase, George Washington. After 250 years, that is exactly what our country is today. It's first in war, first in peace, first in wealth, first in power, first in science, first in spirit and first in freedom."

Fox News Digital's Amanda Macias contributed to this report.