Ohio uncovers over 1,000 noncitizens 'appearing' registered to vote, sends cases to DOJ for prosecution

An investigation by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has uncovered over 1,000 noncitizens who "appear to have registered to vote unlawfully in Ohio," his office announced Tuesday.

LaRose says he has referred all 1,084 cases to the Department of Justice, noting that 167 of the individuals appear to have cast a ballot in a federal election since 2018. LaRose's office also referred 135 others for potential prosecution, citing evidence of other unlawful voting activity.

"Ohio has earned its reputation as the Gold Standard, and our Election Integrity Unit continues to prove why," LaRose said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We work tirelessly to ensure that every eligible voter’s voice is heard, and anyone who tries to cheat the system will face serious consequences."

LaRose sent a letter to the DOJ's criminal division on Tuesday, highlighting the evidence of the 1,084 noncitizen voter registrations as well as other alleged crimes.

The other crimes include 99 individuals who appear to have voted in two states in the same federal election; 16 people who appear to have voted twice in Ohio in the same federal election; 14 who appear to have voted in a federal election after the date of their death; four who appear to have engaged in ballot harvesting and two who registered at an unlawful residence.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Tuesday's referrals are a continuation of LaRose's effort to clean up Ohio's voter rolls ahead of the 2024 election. LaRose sued former President Joe Biden's administration for failing to provide data that could have allowed his office to identify wrongful voter registrations.

His office also removed over 155,000 voter registrations that were confirmed to be abandoned and inactive for at least four consecutive years.

The audit relied on analysis and cross-checks against records provided by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, the Department of Homeland Security’s federal Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements database, the Social Security Administration, federal jury pool data and other resources.

LaRose's office also referred hundreds of alleged noncitizen voters to the DOJ for potential prosecution in the months leading up to Election Day.