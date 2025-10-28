Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Senate Dem Dick Durbin accuses Trump admin of 'terrorizing people in their homes'

The Trump administration has been cracking down on illegal immigration

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
As President Donald Trump aims to crackdown on illegal immigration, Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois has accused the administration of "terrorizing people in their homes." 

"Immigrants are afraid to go to church… the market… their children’s schools… restaurants… all because of ICE. That’s not what America stands for," the long-serving senator asserted in the post on X, using the acronym that refers to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

WHISTLEBLOWER WARNS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE SENDING ‘SHOCKWAVE’ THROUGH CRUCIAL INDUSTRY

Sen. Dick Durbin

Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Ill., during a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The comments in Durbin's post echoed similar remarks he made during a speech in which he also floated the World War II internment of Japanese Americans as a historical "parallel."

"More than 2 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. including 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and over 527,000 deportations," Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement Monday.

DOJ SIGNALS IT WOULD RATHER DEPORT ABREGO GARCIA THAN PROSECUTE HIM

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump gestures as he departs on Air Force One from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang on Oct. 27, 2025. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

"This is just the beginning. President Trump and Secretary Noem have jumpstarted an agency that was hamstrung and barred from doing its job for the last four years," she noted.

Durbin announced earlier this year that he will not seek re-election in 2026.

He will turn 81 years old next month.

DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL ISSUES FIERY WARNING TO PELOSI OVER ‘ILLEGAL’ THREAT TO ARREST ICE AGENTS

Durbin has served in the Senate since early 1997. 

He had previously served in the House of Representatives starting in early 1983.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

