Senate Dem Dick Durbin accuses Trump admin of 'terrorizing people in their homes'

As President Donald Trump aims to crackdown on illegal immigration, Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois has accused the administration of "terrorizing people in their homes."

"Immigrants are afraid to go to church… the market… their children’s schools… restaurants… all because of ICE. That’s not what America stands for," the long-serving senator asserted in the post on X, using the acronym that refers to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.

The comments in Durbin's post echoed similar remarks he made during a speech in which he also floated the World War II internment of Japanese Americans as a historical "parallel."

"More than 2 million illegal aliens have left the U.S. including 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and over 527,000 deportations," Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement Monday.

"This is just the beginning. President Trump and Secretary Noem have jumpstarted an agency that was hamstrung and barred from doing its job for the last four years," she noted.

Durbin announced earlier this year that he will not seek re-election in 2026.

He will turn 81 years old next month.

Durbin has served in the Senate since early 1997.

He had previously served in the House of Representatives starting in early 1983.