Mamdani accuses Johnson of trying to ‘distract’ as House Speaker calls Jeffries' endorsement the end of Dems

New York City Democratic mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani accused House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday of seeking to "distract" Americans from Republicans' "lack of results" by lambasting House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for endorsing the democratic socialist's progressive campaign platform.

During Johnson's daily press conference on the 27th day of the government shutdown, the House GOP leader ripped Jeffries for endorsing Mamdani's mayoral campaign on Friday, calling it the "clearest sign yet that this radical insurgent movement in the Democrat Party is succeeding."

"Speaker Johnson should be sitting members of Congress, as opposed to using his time to try and attack our campaign," Mamdani fired back from Manhattan on Monday. "But I understand if I was one of the leaders of the Republican Party that had led a campaign that promised Americans a lower cost of living and cheaper groceries, and all I could deliver for them was a government shutdown, then I, too, would be looking to distract in any way that I could from those lack of results."

After withholding his endorsement for months, Jeffries, who represents Brooklyn in the U.S. House of Representatives, on Friday affirmed his support for the Democratic mayoral nominee, applauding Mamdani's focus on "addressing the affordability crisis" and representing all New Yorkers.

"I endorse the Democratic ticket," Jeffries said.

Johnson told reporters on Monday that Jeffries' endorsement represents the end of "what has always been known as the Democrat Party in America."

"After a months-long pressure campaign from the far left, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries finally relented. He gave in, and he gave his endorsement to the socialist running to be mayor of New York City. The House Democrats, they've shown the world what they really believe. There is no longer a place for centrists and moderates in their party," Johnson added.

"He is a Marxist," Johnson claimed, while criticizing his record.

"Zohran Mamdani is expected to take the helm of one of the most important cities in the world and the largest city in America, and he now has the full blessing of the Democrat leader in the House of Representatives. It is shocking, and that leader and all the other Democrats are going to co-own the consequences of what they do to America's largest city."

Johnson urged reporters to question House Democrats about whether they agree with Jeffries' endorsement of the "Marxist agenda."

"What we're witnessing is truly the end of the Democratic Party, as we've known it," Johnson warned.

And Johnson charged Democrats, once again on Monday, of bending the knee to the "Marxists in their party."

"Just like they decided to save their own skin that they had to endorse the Marxist Mamdani in an unprecedented move, they have also decided they had to shut down the government in an unprecedented move, no matter the pain it inflicts upon hard-working American people," Johnson added.

Democrats have said they would not accept any federal funding bill that does not also include an extension of Obamacare subsidies that were enhanced during the COVID-19 pandemic — but which are set to expire at the end of this year.

Republicans' plan, a short-term extension of FY2025 federal funding called a continuing resolution (CR), passed the House on Sept. 19 but has since stalled in the Senate.

The GOP has relentlessly blamed Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for shutting down the government to appease the Democratic Party's progressive wing, as Mamdani maintains the lead in New York City's mayoral race and buzz swirls regarding Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's political ambition.

Republicans have accused Democrats of holding Americans and the government hostage over partisan demands, while Democrats warned that the GOP would be responsible for hiking healthcare costs for millions of Americans if the enhanced COVID-era subsidies are allowed to expire.

While Jeffries finally endorsed Mamdani on Friday, Schumer has yet to endorse the democratic socialist candidate.

As Axios reported last month that Ocasio-Cortez is gearing up to run for Schumer's Senate seat or for president in 2028, prompting Republicans to accuse Schumer of maintaining a red line on continuing resolution (CR) negotiations in order to appease his party's progressive wing.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jeffries and Johnson for comment but did not immediately receive a response.