Fox News Politics Newsletter: Scandal at the IRS

Here's what's happening…

-Inside Epstein’s infamous "birthday book": Clinton’s note, poolside candids, children's drawings and bizarre animal pics

-Conservative groups reject Trump's reported patent tax plan as 'counterproductive in the extreme'

-White House slams 911K jobs revision, the largest on record, demands Fed rate cut

Scandal at the IRS

EXCLUSIVE: A top aide and confidante to former Obama official Lois Lerner who targeted conservatives and conservative groups was fired by the Internal Revenue Service, Fox News Digital has learned.

Sources told Fox News Digital that Holly Paz, who served as the IRS Commissioner of Large Business and International Division, was terminated Monday…Read more

Internal Revenue Service Building sign with American flag flying in the background

A sign for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is seen outside its building on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. ( Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

White House

CRIMINALLY SOFT: Dem crime policies crippling cities even in Red states as crackdown intensifies, White House warns

'RED' ALERT: Trump's Caribbean strike, focus on Latin America brings new focus to potential regime 'agents' living in US

Capitol Hill

PORTFOLI-NO: Schumer-linked PAC accuses senator of stock 'greed,' but financial disclosure contradicts claim

'EXPOSE THE LIES': Jasmine Crockett appointed to Republican-led committee investigating January 6

Jasmine Crockett of Texas

Rep. Jasmine Crockett is one of the Democrats on the newly-formed subcommittee to investigate Jan. 6 (Getty Images)

Across America 

BORDER BACKUP: National Guard deploys to aid ICE operations in Arkansas, as Sanders backs key Trump initiative

CURBED DREAMS: The price of building a home keeps climbing — and uncertainty isn’t helping

MARGINS MATTER: VA special election in deep-blue DC suburbs can still give insight into key governor’s race

'BETTER CANDIDATE': Cuomo rallies business leaders against socialist candidate as NYC mayoral race reaches boiling point

Cuomo and Mamdani split

Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani compete for NYC mayor. (Getty Images)

