Dem crime policies crippling cities even in Red states as crackdown intensifies, White House warns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt warned that left-wing policies such as cashless bail have sparked violent crime trends in cities nationwide, including Democrat-run cities located in Republican-run states.

"There is crime in all states, but the crime in these cities is all in cities that are run by Democrats. If you look at the list of the top 20 high-crime cities in the United States, every single one — with the exception of one in Louisiana — is run by a Democrat. And these Democrats have supported the same policies that I spoke about at the beginning of this briefing, like cashless bail," Leavitt said.

The press secretary was responding to a question on whether the administration would also work with Republican governors to address cities rocked by crime, instead of focusing on Democrat-run jurisdictions in blue states. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened crime crackdowns in Chicago and Baltimore, which are located in Democratic states, while crime-riddled cities such as Memphis, which is located in Republican Tennessee, have not received the same level of attention for its crime trends.

Leavitt argued that current violent crime trends are due to left-wing justice policies that affect cities no matter if they are in a Republican or Democrat state, pointing to Jackson, Mississippi, and Birmingham, Alabama, as examples.

DEM GOVERNORS SUDDENLY CRACK DOWN ON CRIME AS TRUMP’S NATIONAL GUARD THREATS LOOM

"If you look at a red state, Mississippi, but a Democrat-run city in that state — Jackson. In 2019, Jackson, Mississippi, eliminated cash bail for virtually all misdemeanor cases. And while Jackson is not formally a sanctuary city, the state of Mississippi formally banned sanctuary cities, and this city has acted as a de facto sanctuary city for criminals and illegal aliens since 2017," she said.

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS PRITZKER, BLUE CITIES AS CRIME FIGHT ESCALATES: 'DECLINE IS A CHOICE'

"Same thing: Birmingham, Alabama. A Democrat-run city in a red state in 2017, the Birmingham City Council unanimously passed a resolution, quote, committing to establish sanctuary policies. So, if you actually look at the facts from these Democrat-run cities, these are cities that are run by Democrats and by blue, by members of the Democrat Party. These are blue cities. And they have all supported these disastrous policies which allow repeated career criminals back onto the streets to further commit acts of violence."

CHICAGO RESTAURANT OWNER SLAMS CITY LEADERSHIP OVER CRIME: 'WE WANT LAW AND ORDER'

Trump's presidential campaign included repeated vows to bring crime down across the U.S. following the nation's bloody trends that began in 2020 amid the defund the police protests and riots that summer. On Aug. 11, he federalized Washington, D.C., under Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act, part of his campaign vow, which allows the president to assume emergency control of the capital's police force for 30 days.

After homicides have dropped and more than 2,000 arrests, Trump has celebrated the D.C. crime crackdown as an example for other cities and has since repeatedly floated sending the National Guard into cities such as Chicago. Local leaders, including Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, have shunned such talk as unnecessary and a form of "authoritarianism."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The president wants to work with anyone across this country who wants to end these horrible policies and to bring law and order to our streets. And I think that is proven by his tremendous cooperation with the mayor of Washington, D.C., and our nation's capital. And just look at the results of that," Leavitt continued.