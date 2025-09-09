Radical House Dem appointed to GOP-led committee investigating January 6: 'We will expose the lies'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has been tapped for a seat on the new Republican-led panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, where she immediately blasted the initiative as partisan and accused former President Donald Trump of escaping accountability.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., announced the Democratic firebrand's appointment on Monday, along with other Democratic members, after the subcommittee was formally created earlier this month.

Crockett herself criticized Republicans for starting the initiative during a press conference with its new Democratic members, even suggesting President Donald Trump should have been "convicted" over the 2021 riot.

HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE RELEASES THOUSANDS OF EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS

"On that day, there was an attempt to tear apart our democracy brick by brick. In fact, they laid the foundation, unfortunately, for what we are experiencing right now," Crockett said. "Because if those in power had done what they should have done, which was to go through with an impeachment conviction, none of us would be enduring what we are enduring now."

Trump was impeached by the House after the riot but acquitted by the Senate, which did not reach the two-thirds threshold to convict him of high crimes and misdemeanors.

The president has denied responsibility in the protest despite Democrats accusing him of fomenting the violence. He's also since pardoned rioters convicted for their parts in the event.

Crockett accused Republicans of using the panel to create "distractions and division."

"We are not going to allow them to whitewash this," she said. "We will expose the lies, and we will continue to hold accountable those that tried to overthrow the will of the people, including the president. This is not about Democrats versus Republicans. This is about defending the Constitution."

She added: "We all swore an oath to uphold the American people deserve honesty, accountability, and leaders who will protect democracy, not tear it down. I am committed to making sure that the American people know the truth about January 6th, and remember all those responsible for the defilement of the Capitol."

The subcommittee will be chaired by Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., who last Congress investigated the now-defunct House select committee on Jan. 6.

"While my previous investigation did an incredible job last Congress, there is still much work to be done. Our goal is to answer the remaining questions, uncover all the facts, and implement reforms so this level of security failure never happens again. It’s time to finish the job," Loudermilk said when the panel was formed.

FAR-LEFT FIREBRAND SAYS SHE 'NEVER HAD A CONCERN' ABOUT BIDEN'S MENTAL STATE AS HOUSE PROBE HEATS UP

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is customary for party leaders to select members of their caucus to sit on committees, though final approval rests with the majority.

In addition to Crockett, Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., was named ranking Democrat on the subcommittee, joined by Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, was given an honorary role.

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for a response to Crockett's remarks.