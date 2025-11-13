Fox News Politics Newsletter: Party rebels speak on government shutdown end

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Justice Department withdraws SNAP appeal from Supreme Court as funding resumes

-From carpools to motorcycles, House lawmakers overcome air travel chaos to end shutdown

-Newsom vows to block Trump’s reported energy plan in California, experts push back

6 House Democrats explain breaking with party to end shutdown

The six House Democrats who broke ranks with party leadership by voting in favor of legislation that ended the government shutdown are now opening up about their actions, with one saying, "The last several weeks have been a case study in why most Americans can’t stand Congress."

Reps. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington, Jared Golden of Maine, Adam Gray of California, Don Davis of North Carolina, Henry Cuellar of Texas and Tom Suozzi of New York were the six who voted with all but two Republicans to pass the bill by a 222 to 209 margin. President Donald Trump then signed the legislation late Wednesday night, putting an end to the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

"Americans can’t afford for their Representatives to get so caught up in landing a partisan win that they abandon their obligation to come together to solve the urgent problems that our nation faces," Gluesenkamp Perez wrote on X. "The last several weeks have been a case study in why most Americans can’t stand Congress. None of my friends who rely on SNAP would want to trade their dinner for an ambiguous D.C. beltway ‘messaging victory,’ and I’m glad this ugly scene is in the rearview mirror."…READ MORE.



White House

JUSTICE SHOWDOWN: Comey and James challenge Trump appointee's legitimacy in federal court hearing

ENEMIES UNITE: Clinton bashes Pentagon's America First reset as a 'disaster'

TERROR LIST GROWS: State Dept to designate Antifa groups as foreign terrorist organizations

POLITICAL SPYING: Jack Smith targeted then-House Speaker McCarthy’s private phone records in J6 probe, FBI docs reveal

World Stage

'BARBARIAN': Colombia's president calls Trump a 'barbarian' in latest rift over drug vessel strikes: report

Capitol Hill

BALLOT BRAWL: Democrat civil war erupts after moderate accuses progressive of undermining 'free and fair elections'

CAPITOL CASHOUT: Congress to hold hearing on member stock trading amid Pelosi’s reported $130 million windfall

CAUCUS CLASH: Democratic senator calls for 'more effective leadership' as Schumer faces mounting pressure

Across America

HEALTH SCARE: Fetterman hospitalized after fall near home in Pennsylvania

'FLED THE SCENE': DOJ seeking suspect after attack on US Attorney Alina Habba’s office

‘SEE YOU IN COURT’: New York AG Letitia James threatens to take Condé Nast to court over ‘Fired Four’