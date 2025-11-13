Expand / Collapse search
Justice Department

DOJ seeking suspect after attack on US Attorney Alina Habba’s office

'We will find this person, and the individual will be brought to justice,' Bondi says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday that an individual attempted to confront Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba on Wednesday night, "destroyed property in her office" and then "fled the scene.'

"Thankfully, Alina is ok," Bondi added. "Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period. This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country."

"We will find this person, and the individual will be brought to justice. Our federal prosecutors, agents, and law-enforcement partners put their lives on the line every day to protect the American people, and this Department will use every legal tool available to ensure their safety and hold violent offenders fully accountable," Bondi also said.

Habba said following the incident that, "I will not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job."

HABBA: JUSTICE DEPARTMENT MOVED ‘SWIFTLY AND DECISIVELY’ TO STOP ISIS-LINKED HALLOWEEN TERROR PLOT TARGETING JEWS

Alina Habba speaking

Alina Habba delivers remarks before being sworn in as the interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey in the Oval Office at the White House on March 28, 2025. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The Justice Department, on its website, said, "As Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney to the United States Attorney General," Habba "is responsible for overseeing all federal criminal prosecutions and the litigation of all civil matters in New Jersey in which the federal government has an interest. 

DOJ LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO UC BERKELEY UNREST OUTSIDE TURNING POINT USA EVENT

Donald Trump, Alina Habba

Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with attorneys Christopher M. Kise and Alina Habba during his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 17, 2023 in New York City.  (Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

"Including the offices in Newark, Camden, and Trenton, Ms. Habba supervises a staff of approximately 155 federal prosecutors and approximately 130 support personnel," according to the Justice Department.

President Donald Trump, Alina Habba and Pam Bondi at White House

President Donald Trump speaks before U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, right,  swears in Alina Habba as interim US Attorney for New Jersey, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 28, 2025.  (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Further details about the attack were not immediately available.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

