DOJ seeking suspect after attack on US Attorney Alina Habba’s office

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday that an individual attempted to confront Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Alina Habba on Wednesday night, "destroyed property in her office" and then "fled the scene.'

"Thankfully, Alina is ok," Bondi added. "Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period. This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country."

"We will find this person, and the individual will be brought to justice. Our federal prosecutors, agents, and law-enforcement partners put their lives on the line every day to protect the American people, and this Department will use every legal tool available to ensure their safety and hold violent offenders fully accountable," Bondi also said.

Habba said following the incident that, "I will not be intimidated by radical lunatics for doing my job."

The Justice Department, on its website, said, "As Acting U.S. Attorney and Special Attorney to the United States Attorney General," Habba "is responsible for overseeing all federal criminal prosecutions and the litigation of all civil matters in New Jersey in which the federal government has an interest.

"Including the offices in Newark, Camden, and Trenton, Ms. Habba supervises a staff of approximately 155 federal prosecutors and approximately 130 support personnel," according to the Justice Department.

Further details about the attack were not immediately available.