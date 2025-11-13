Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

John Fetterman

Fetterman hospitalized after fall near home in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania senator rushed to Pittsburgh hospital after ventricular fibrillation flare-up caused fall

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fetterman breaks with Democrats, backs GOP to end shutdown Video

Fetterman breaks with Democrats, backs GOP to end shutdown

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to explain his vote to end the government shutdown, and his message to Democrats.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was hospitalized on Thursday after he fell near his home in Pennsylvania, a spokesperson for the senator said.

"During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock. Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh," the spokesperson said. "Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries."

The spokesperson added that Fetterman is currently "doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital." The spokesperson also shared a statement from Fetterman, in which the senator jokes about the incident.

"If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!" Fetterman said.

FETTERMAN'S BRUTALLY CANDID ACCOUNT OF BATTLING DEPRESSION, FEELING SUICIDAL, BEING THROWN OUT OF HIS HOUSE

John Fetterman gesturing while wearing back hoodie during a debate

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., participates in a debate, June 2, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

Fetterman was choosing to stay at the hospital so that doctors could adjust his medication treatment, according to the spokesperson.

John Fetterman walking halls of Senate chamber

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., a Democrat who has been voting to open the government, leaves the chamber as the Senate works to bring the longest government shutdown in U.S. history to an end after a bipartisan compromise, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Fetterman has battled health issues in the past, the most high-profile being a somewhat debilitating stroke during his 2022 Senate campaign.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sen. John Fetterman walks through the U.S. Capitol building on his way to a meeting.

Sen. John Fetterman heads to a lunch meeting with Senate Democrats at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 15, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Fetterman has made headlines recently over breaking with the majority of Democrats during the government shutdown, voting to reopen the federal government.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue