Fetterman hospitalized after fall near home in Pennsylvania

Sen. John Fetterman , D-Pa., was hospitalized on Thursday after he fell near his home in Pennsylvania, a spokesperson for the senator said.

"During an early morning walk, Senator Fetterman sustained a fall near his home in Braddock. Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh," the spokesperson said. "Upon evaluation, it was established he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed, falling to the ground and hitting his face with minor injuries."

The spokesperson added that Fetterman is currently "doing well and receiving routine observation at the hospital." The spokesperson also shared a statement from Fetterman, in which the senator jokes about the incident.

"If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!" Fetterman said.

Fetterman was choosing to stay at the hospital so that doctors could adjust his medication treatment, according to the spokesperson.

Fetterman has battled health issues in the past, the most high-profile being a somewhat debilitating stroke during his 2022 Senate campaign.

Fetterman has made headlines recently over breaking with the majority of Democrats during the government shutdown, voting to reopen the federal government.

This is a developing news story; check back for updates.