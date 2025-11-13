Expand / Collapse search
Congress to hold hearing on member stock trading amid Pelosi’s reported $130 million windfall

House hearing comes after reports show former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, husband profited roughly $130M during her congressional career

Preston Mizell By Preston Mizell Fox News
FIRST ON FOX: A House committee will be holding a formal hearing next Wednesday that will include discussion about whether members of Congress should be allowed to trade individual stocks.

House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, R-Wis., will lead the hearing, titled "Taking Stock of the STOCK Act," which will include two witnesses from the Taxpayers Protection Alliance and the Manhattan Institute. The hearing's purpose is to determine policy angles that may be effective in reining in some of the controversial profits that members of Congress have earned through alleged insider information. 

"Members of Congress should never profit off insider information," Steil told Fox News Digital. "A number of proposals have been put forward to strengthen the STOCK Act. Our hearing will review the current law and evaluate the reforms needed to fix the system."

UNLIKELY ALLIES: TRUMP, PELOSI AND THE PUSH TO BAN CONGRESSIONAL STOCK TRADING

Wisconsin GOP Congressman Bryan Steil and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-CA.

Rep. Bryan Steil will hold a hearing next week to examine whether members of Congress should be banned from trading individual stocks. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images; Francesca Volpi/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The hotly debated topic of whether members should be allowed to trade individual stocks will be at the forefront of next Wednesday’s hearing, as some members have been outspoken against trading and have introduced legislation to adjust the current laws as recently as this Congress.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, has already introduced legislation to ban stock trading in his bill, the Restore Trust in Congress Act, which would bar active trading for members and those in their immediate families. While Roy does not serve on the House Administration Committee, he has not been shy about the issue.

Chip Roy talks with members of the press after a Capitol Hill news conference during a government shutdown.

Rep. Chip Roy has been vocal about his belief that stock trading should be banned for members of Congress. (Andrew Harnik/Getty)

"I'm glad to see the House taking another step towards banning members of Congress from day trading stocks as it is far past time we act," Roy told Fox News Digital. "The American people should have faith that Congress is at work for the good of the country, not for their own bank accounts. I am proud to have led this charge for years and to be working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address this issue."

"I thank Chairman Steil for taking this issue seriously and holding a hearing. I look forward to working with leadership and my colleagues to put this conflict of interest to bed once and for all," Roy added.

CONGRESS WEIGHS $58M SECURITY FUNDING AS CHARLIE KIRK VIGIL PLANNED FOR TONIGHT AMID DEADLINE PRESSURE

Recent reporting from the New York Post showed that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband, Paul Pelosi, profited roughly $130 million over the course of her nearly four decades in Congress.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Nancy Pelosi has announced her retirement from Congress. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

While Pelosi has announced her plans to retire from her seat, there are a number of members who actively trade stocks and currencies.

Some argue that banning stock trading for members of Congress might disincentivize individuals in the banking industry who might otherwise be fit for the job from running for office.

Determining the best way to regulate trading, if at all, will be a highlight of the discussion that will take place at next week’s congressional hearing

Fox News Digital reached out to Pelosi's office for comment but did not receive a response.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news.

