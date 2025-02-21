Fox News Politics Newsletter: Outside the Maine-stream

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

No Money for Maine, Trump Pledges

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he will cut off federal funding to the state of Maine if it continues to defy his executive order preventing trans athletes from competing in girls' and women's sports.

"I heard men are still playing in Maine," Trump said to a gathering of Republican governors in Washington on Thursday.

"I hate to tell you this, but we're not going to give them any federal money, they are still saying ‘we want men to play in women’s sports' and I can not believe that they're doing that… So we’re not going to give them any federal funding, none whatsoever, until they clean that up."…Read more

