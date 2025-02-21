Expand / Collapse search
Joint Chiefs chairman heads to US-Mexico border to review troops

The Defense Department began deploying troops to the U.S.-Mexico border shortly after President Trump took office

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. CQ Brown is visiting the U.S.-Mexico border to assess the military’s progress in fortifying sections of the wall, the Associated Press reported on Friday.

The Defense Department deployed 1,500 active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border just two days after President Donald Trump’s inauguration. More servicemembers were sent to the border earlier this month.

There are approximately 9,200 U.S. troops on the border, 4,200 of whom were deployed under federal orders, according to the Associated Press. The other 5,000 are National Guard troops.

Charles Q. Brown, Jr., at a ceremony

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Q. Brown, Jr., attends a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony to honor World War II veterans of the 23rd Headquarters Special Troops and the 3133rd Signal Services Company, known as the Ghost Army, in Emancipation Hall on March 21, 2024.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

The Trump administration on Wednesday designated eight gangs and cartels, including Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa Cartel and MS-13, as foreign terrorist organizations. This move expands the U.S. government’s ability to crack down on criminal organizations operating in its territory.

In a public notice on the matter, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that there was a "sufficient factual basis" under section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to issue the designations.

On Wednesday, U.S. NORTHCOM Commander Gen. Gregory M. Guillot and Mexican Secretary of National Defense Gen. Ricardo Trevilla Trejo spoke about coordinating along the border and signed a mutual agreement on cooperative activities, the Defense Department announced. 

Migrants at the El Paso border

More than a thousand migrants awaiting entry into the United States from Juarez, Mexico. (Fox News Digital / Jon Michael Raasch)

The agreement allegedly calls for an increase in information sharing and improved communications methods, as well as a call for Mexico and the U.S. to respect each other’s sovereignty.

Troop deployments and wall fortifications are parts of Trump’s crackdown on the southern border. 

Migrant Gitmo flight

A migrant prepares to board a flight to Guantánamo Bay. The detention of illegal immigrants at Guantánamo could raise legal challenges, experts say.  (Department of Homeland Security)

Earlier this month, the Trump administration began sending flights of illegal immigrants to the Guantánamo Bay detention facilities in Cuba. 

Around 30,000 "criminal illegal aliens" could be held in the base that once housed hundreds of prisoners, only 15 of whom were left before Trump began sending migrants there. 

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

