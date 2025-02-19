EXCLUSIVE: Red state governor says DOGE aligns with GOP’s ‘fiscal sanity’

EXCLUSIVE: Governors from across the country are descending upon Washington, D.C., this week for the National Governors Association’s winter meeting. Among them is Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss., who said the Department of Government Efficiency has renewed Republican governors’ optimism in the federal government.

Reeves, who was elected governor of Mississippi in 2019 and re-elected in 2023, told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview at the Republican Governors Association that DOGE aligns with Republican governors’ "fiscal sanity."

"There's no doubt that Republican governors lead the nation in fiscal responsibility and, quite frankly, in fiscal sanity. Part of that is because, as governors, we have to balance our budgets back home. For us to see the efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency, by Elon Musk and his team with the support of President Trump, it gives us great reason for optimism, because we think that there are literally billions and billions of dollars in spending in the federal government that should not be spent, that are for waste, fraud and abuse," Reeves said.

The second-term governor said most Americans appreciate DOGE’s audit and Republicans won’t allow the federal government to spend American taxpayer dollars on "some of the crazy things that have been identified in the last several weeks."

"We believe that we ought to treat the taxpayers' money exactly the way we would treat our own money. We're not going to allow our own money to be spent on things that don't make sense. We don't think we ought to use the taxpayers' money, spending them on things like what has been found in the last couple of three weeks," Reeves added.

Meanwhile, Reeves can’t wrap his head around Democrats' rejection of government efficiency.

"I'm really perplexed as to why Democrats have not actually supported these efforts," Reeves said. "There was a time in America where all politicians of reasonable stripes would say we ought to try to make government more efficient. We ought to ensure that government money is being spent in the right way."

Reeves questioned who benefited from the misuse of taxpayer dollars during President Joe Biden’s administration.

"The Democrats' opposition to these audits is really beyond my ability to comprehend. The reality is that they are fighting for waste, fraud and abuse in government. It's almost as if they want that waste, fraud and abuse. It drives you to the question of who's benefiting from the way in which the Biden administration spent these dollars in the last four years."

Democrats have called DOGE’s ongoing layoffs and President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders a "constitutional crisis." Reeves said Trump is doing exactly what he was elected to do.

"When you talk about their claims of a constitutional crisis, a duly elected president managing the executive branch of government is not a constitutional crisis. In fact, it is exactly what the duly elected executive is supposed to do. President Trump is doing exactly what he got the mandate to do when he was elected overwhelmingly in the election in November. He got that mandate in large part because the Democrats have gone so far to the left that most people in the middle don't even recognize the Democrat Party of today, and they're just continuing down that path in deciding that government efficiency is not something they want to support," Reeves said.

Reeves added Trump’s return to the White House has empowered governors' voices on both sides of the political aisle, drawing a stark contrast between President Joe Biden’s and Trump’s presidencies.

"Having President Trump in office is a big plus, not only for me or for our Republican governors, but really for all governors," Reeves said. "The first thing I would say about President Trump is that it is just completely different than what we saw during the Biden years, regardless of politics, regardless of policy views. President Trump respects and wants to hear from governors. He wants to know what other chief executives are doing in the states. We have a voice and that's incredibly important."

Reeves said, unlike what he saw during Biden’s administration, Trump genuinely values all governors’ opinions, and having access to the president again is encouraging.

"I think even some of those governors on the other side of the political aisle will recognize that it’s certainly something that President Trump values is our opinion. That's something that we're going to see over the next few days, having multiple opportunities to sit down and visit with the president, so that's encouraging."

Reeves said Trump’s return to Washington is building on Mississippi’s momentum in education, artificial intelligence and manufacturing.

"We want to work with President Trump in his efforts to onshore more manufacturing. That's something that's important to Mississippi's economy. Many states across the country gave up on manufacturing 20 years ago. Mississippi never gave up on manufacturing. And that's the reason we have a workforce that is ready for tremendous economic growth and prosperity. We're going to take advantage of that," Reeves said.