Chainsaw-wielding Elon Musk makes ‘Dark MAGA’ appearance with Javier Milei at CPAC

Donning his "Dark Gothic MAGA" hat, a black coat and sunglasses, and wielding a chainsaw, Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief Elon Musk made a surprise appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Thursday evening.

Musk spoke on a wide range of topics, including the latest DOGE updates, the Democratic and media hatred towards him and the importance of reducing waste and abuse in the federal government.

He also mentioned that he is in talks with President Donald Trump about issuing tax refunds to U.S. citizens from the money saved by DOGE.

At the start of his speech, the DOGE chief was joined by Argentinian President Javier Milei, who is also known for dramatically slashing the size of government in his country. The two men wielded a chainsaw hearkening back to a viral video of Milei and symbolizing their shared goals of cutting down government waste.

"I wasn't really that interested in being political. It’s just like there was at a certain point no choice," Musk explained. "The actions that we’re taking, with the support of the president and the support of the agencies, is what will save Medicare, what will save Social Security."

"That's the reason I'm doing this," he said. "Because I was looking at the big picture here and it's like, man, it's getting out of control."

"A country is no different from a person," he went on. "[A] Country overspends, a country goes bankrupt in the same way as a person who overspends usually goes bankrupt. So, it's not like optional to solve these things, it's essential."

Musk confirmed he is in talks with the president about the possibility of issuing "DOGE dividends" to U.S. taxpayers from the savings from cutting government waste.

"I talked to the president, and he's supportive of that and so it sounds like, you know, that's something we're going to do," he said. "So, as we're finding savings, that's going to translate directly to reductions in tax."

He also criticized the Biden administration and entrenched government bureaucrats for what he called a "very obvious" scheme to use taxpayer dollars for their own ideological agenda, which he said included importing voters through mass immigration.

"You don't actually have to assume some grand conspiracy, you just need to look at basic incentives," he said. "If the probability [is] that an illegal is going to vote Democrat at some point … then the incentive is to maximize the number of illegals in the country. That is why the Biden administration was pushing to get in as many illegals as possible and spent every dollar possible to get as many [as they could] because every one of them is a customer."

Since Trump returned to the White House, Musk has been the center of much of Democratic and media vitriol because of his role with DOGE and work gutting wasteful government programs, many of which have been rooted in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and other favorite liberal causes.

DOGE claims that it has already cut $44 billion in previously wasted taxpayer dollars.

"People ask me, what's the most surprising thing that you've encountered when you got to DC?" he said. "Well, the most surprising thing is the scale of the expenditures and actually, how easy it is to - when you add caring and competence where it was absent before - you can actually save billions of dollars sometimes in the span of an hour. Like it's wild."

"It just shows that they really lack empathy for the average taxpayer who's working hard, paying taxes and then and then they say: ‘Oh: ‘$1 million doesn't matter.’ I'm like: ‘I think it matters a lot to people.’"

He made light of the widespread criticism against him from the media and the left.

"They're always saying like ‘threat to our democracy." But if you just replace democracy with bureaucracy, yeah, it makes a lot of sense. It makes perfect sense, big threat to the bureaucracy," he said laughing.

Musk also explained some of his personal motivations for caring about fixing government overspending.

"I grew up in South Africa, but my morality was informed by America. I read comic books, you know, played Dungeons and Dragons and I watched American T.V. shows, and it seemed like America cared about being the good guys, you know? About doing the right thing," he said. "So, I was like, yeah, you want to be on the side of good, you want to care about what's right."