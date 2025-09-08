Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: LAPD pulls Harris security after union backlash

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-SCOTUS temporarily greenlights firing of Biden-appointed FTC commissioner

-Trump condemns ‘lunatic’ in Charlotte stabbing: ‘If we don’t handle evil, we don’t have a country’ 

-Rand Paul rips JD Vance's assertion that executing cartel members is the 'best use of our military'

LAPD ends Kamala Harris security after union backlash over elite officer use: report

A specialized unit with the Los Angeles Police Department is no longer providing former Vice President Kamala Harris security, according to a new report. 

Officers with LAPD’s Metropolitan Division, which falls under the police department’s special operations group, stepped in to provide Harris with security after President Donald Trump yanked Harris’ security detail in August, The New York Times reported. 

But that protection ended on Saturday following backlash from the LAPD's union, The Los Angeles Police Protective League. The union called the arrangement "nuts," arguing that "LA taxpayers should not be footing the bill for this ridiculousness."…READ MORE.
 

Kamala Harris speaks to reporters

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters in Houston, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

White House

DEADLY OBSESSION: Ryan Routh trial: Jury selection begins in Trump assassination attempt case

Demonstrator in California opposing ICE

Los Angeles, CA - June 06: Demonstrators protest outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

COURT WIN FOR TRUMP: Supreme Court allows Trump ICE raids to resume in California

VERDICT STANDS: Federal appeals court upholds $83.3M E. Jean Carroll judgment against Trump

E. Jean Carroll smiles outside courthouse

E. Jean Carroll leaves Federal court, Friday, Jan 26, 2024, in New York. A jury has awarded an additional $83.3 million to Carroll, who says former President Donald Trump damaged her reputation by calling her a liar after she accused him of sexual assault.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

'RIGHTS VIOLATIONS': 'The View' co-host urges people to take videos of ICE agents

'TREMENDOUS ASSET': New FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey begins transition to FBI role alongside Bongino

Missouri AG Andrew Bailey

WASHINGTON - JANUARY 10: Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey arrives to testify during the House Homeland Security Committee hearing on "Havoc in the Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas' Failed Leadership Has Impacted the States" on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)  (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

World Stage

FOREIGN WORKER FALLOUT: ICE raids Georgia Hyundai battery plant, sparking firestorm with South Korea – what to know

Composite of Hyundai Georgia facility and immigration raid

Composite image of Hyundai’s Georgia facility and federal agents escorting workers during an immigration raid at the site. (ATF; The Associated Press)

Capitol Hill

INSIDE THE FILES: Epstein estate hands over 'birthday book,' contact list to House investigators

PUSHING TO THE RIGHT: From 'legislative terrorists' to center of Trump's DC revolution: Where key conservative caucus is now

House Freedom Caucus

The House Freedom Caucus has been at the center of several of Congress' legislative fights this year. (Getty Images)

PARTY CIVIL WAR: Bernie Sanders rips Dem leaders for snubbing Mamdani in mayoral race: 'This is our guy!'

DROPPING THE HAMMER: Republican wants judges held accountable if they release repeat violent criminals who strike again

Rep. Randy Fine

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week on Thursday, September 4, 2025 (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Across America 

SANCTUARY SHOWDOWN: DHS confirms probe of former ‘undocumented’ Boston lawmaker sentenced in corruption case

tania fernandes anderson boston councilor

Former Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson departs the US District John J. Moakley Courthouse on September 5, 2025.  (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

DEFYING TRUMP: Chicago cops struggle to staff streets as Trump presses on crime

'SHIFT THE BLAME': Dem governor breaks silence on murder of Ukrainian refugee after social media backlash

Josh Stein and North Carolina attack split

NC Gov. Josh Stein is under fire for his silence over the murder of a Ukrainian woman on a Charlotte bus (Getty/NewsNation via Charlotte Area Transit System)

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue