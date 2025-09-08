Fox News Politics Newsletter: LAPD pulls Harris security after union backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-SCOTUS temporarily greenlights firing of Biden-appointed FTC commissioner

-Trump condemns ‘lunatic’ in Charlotte stabbing: ‘If we don’t handle evil, we don’t have a country’

-Rand Paul rips JD Vance's assertion that executing cartel members is the 'best use of our military'

LAPD ends Kamala Harris security after union backlash over elite officer use: report

A specialized unit with the Los Angeles Police Department is no longer providing former Vice President Kamala Harris security, according to a new report.

Officers with LAPD’s Metropolitan Division , which falls under the police department’s special operations group, stepped in to provide Harris with security after President Donald Trump yanked Harris’ security detail in August, The New York Times reported.

But that protection ended on Saturday following backlash from the LAPD's union, The Los Angeles Police Protective League. The union called the arrangement "nuts," arguing that "LA taxpayers should not be footing the bill for this ridiculousness."…READ MORE.



White House

DEADLY OBSESSION: Ryan Routh trial: Jury selection begins in Trump assassination attempt case

COURT WIN FOR TRUMP: Supreme Court allows Trump ICE raids to resume in California

VERDICT STANDS: Federal appeals court upholds $83.3M E. Jean Carroll judgment against Trump

'RIGHTS VIOLATIONS': 'The View' co-host urges people to take videos of ICE agents

'TREMENDOUS ASSET': New FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey begins transition to FBI role alongside Bongino

World Stage

FOREIGN WORKER FALLOUT: ICE raids Georgia Hyundai battery plant, sparking firestorm with South Korea – what to know

Capitol Hill

INSIDE THE FILES: Epstein estate hands over 'birthday book,' contact list to House investigators

PUSHING TO THE RIGHT: From 'legislative terrorists' to center of Trump's DC revolution: Where key conservative caucus is now

PARTY CIVIL WAR: Bernie Sanders rips Dem leaders for snubbing Mamdani in mayoral race: 'This is our guy!'

DROPPING THE HAMMER: Republican wants judges held accountable if they release repeat violent criminals who strike again

Across America

SANCTUARY SHOWDOWN: DHS confirms probe of former ‘undocumented’ Boston lawmaker sentenced in corruption case

DEFYING TRUMP: Chicago cops struggle to staff streets as Trump presses on crime

'SHIFT THE BLAME': Dem governor breaks silence on murder of Ukrainian refugee after social media backlash