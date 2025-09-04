LAPD ends Kamala Harris security after union backlash over elite officer use: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A specialized unit with the Los Angeles Police Department is no longer providing former Vice President Kamala Harris security, according to a new report.

Officers with LAPD’s Metropolitan Division, which falls under the police department’s special operations group, stepped in to provide Harris with security after President Donald Trump yanked Harris’ security detail in August, The New York Times reported.

But that protection ended on Saturday following backlash from the LAPD's union, The Los Angeles Police Protective League. The union called the arrangement "nuts," arguing that "LA taxpayers should not be footing the bill for this ridiculousness."

"We are happy to report that the Metro officers assigned to protect the multimillionaire failed presidential candidate are back on the street fighting crime," the union’s board of directors said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Monday.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said using LAPD resources to provide Harris with protection was never a permanent solution.

"The plan was always to provide temporary support, and I thank L.A.P.D. for protecting former V.P. Harris and always prioritizing the safety of all Angelenos," Bass said in a statement to The New York Times.

Bass' office did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

Bass previously said in a statement Wednesday that Trump’s decision to revoke Harris’ security detail amounted to an "act of revenge" on a political opponent, and put Harris "in danger," according to The New York Times.

The LAPD did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Los Angeles Times also reported on Aug. 29 that the California Highway Patrol was providing security for Harris, according to law enforcement sources. California Gov. Gavin Newsom must approve such protection, per the publication.

"Our office does not comment on security arrangements," Izzy Gardon, a spokesperson for Newsom, said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday.

The White House confirmed to Fox News Digital that Trump pulled Harris’ security detail on Aug. 29, and noted that typically vice presidents are only offered Secret Service protection for six months after leaving office.

However, former President Joe Biden signed an order before leaving office that extended Harris’ Secret Service protection by an additional year.

CNN first reported that Trump signed a memo pulling Harris' Secret Service security detail. A spokesperson for Harris told Fox News Digital no reason was provided for eliminating the protection.

The U.S. Secret Service did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Wall Street Journal reported in July that Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, had his security detail rescinded in July.

Former presidents and their spouses receive Secret Service security details for the remainder of their lives unless they voluntarily opt out, according to the Secret Service’s website.

