White House

LAPD ends Kamala Harris security after union backlash over elite officer use: report

LA Mayor Karen Bass called Trump's decision to pull Harris' Secret Service detail an 'act of revenge' on a political rival

By Diana Stancy Fox News
Kamala Harris punts when asked who she sees as a Democratic Party leader Video

Kamala Harris punts when asked who she sees as a Democratic Party leader

Fox News senior national correspondent Rich Edson has the latest on the former vice president's political career and recent comments on 'Special Report.'

A specialized unit with the Los Angeles Police Department is no longer providing former Vice President Kamala Harris security, according to a new report. 

Officers with LAPD’s Metropolitan Division, which falls under the police department’s special operations group, stepped in to provide Harris with security after President Donald Trump yanked Harris’ security detail in August, The New York Times reported. 

But that protection ended on Saturday following backlash from the LAPD's union, The Los Angeles Police Protective League. The union called the arrangement "nuts," arguing that "LA taxpayers should not be footing the bill for this ridiculousness."

"We are happy to report that the Metro officers assigned to protect the multimillionaire failed presidential candidate are back on the street fighting crime," the union’s board of directors said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Monday. 

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said using LAPD resources to provide Harris with protection was never a permanent solution. 

"The plan was always to provide temporary support, and I thank L.A.P.D. for protecting former V.P. Harris and always prioritizing the safety of all Angelenos," Bass said in a statement to The New York Times. 

Bass' office did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital. 

TRUMP REVOKES KAMALA HARRIS' SECRET SERVICE PROTECTION, SPOKESPERSON SAYS

Kamala Harris on The Late Show

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is seen as a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 31, 2025. (Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images)

Bass previously said in a statement Wednesday that Trump’s decision to revoke Harris’ security detail amounted to an "act of revenge" on a political opponent, and put Harris "in danger," according to The New York Times. 

The LAPD did not respond to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital. 

The Los Angeles Times also reported on Aug. 29 that the California Highway Patrol was providing security for Harris, according to law enforcement sources. California Gov. Gavin Newsom must approve such protection, per the publication. 

"Our office does not comment on security arrangements," Izzy Gardon, a spokesperson for Newsom, said in a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday. 

SECRET SERVICE CHANGES THE AGENCY HAS MADE POST-TRUMP BUTLER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Gov. Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in San Francisco, Calif., on Aug. 7, 2025.  (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The White House confirmed to Fox News Digital that Trump pulled Harris’ security detail on Aug. 29, and noted that typically vice presidents are only offered Secret Service protection for six months after leaving office. 

However, former President Joe Biden signed an order before leaving office that extended Harris’ Secret Service protection by an additional year. 

CNN first reported that Trump signed a memo pulling Harris' Secret Service security detail. A spokesperson for Harris told Fox News Digital no reason was provided for eliminating the protection. 

JD VANCE RAILS AGAINST NEWSOM, LA MAYOR FOR DECLARING ‘OPEN SEASON ON FEDERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT’

secret service agent

A Secret Service agent, July 20, 2022, in New York.  (AP)

The U.S. Secret Service did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

The Wall Street Journal reported in July that Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, had his security detail rescinded in July. 

Former presidents and their spouses receive Secret Service security details for the remainder of their lives unless they voluntarily opt out, according to the Secret Service’s website. 

Fox News’ Greg Norman, Patrick Ward, and David Spunt contributed to this report. 

Diana Stancy is a politics reporter with Fox News Digital covering the White House. 

