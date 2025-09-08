'The View' co-host urges people to take videos of ICE agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The View" co-host Ana Navarro urged viewers Monday to record Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents but stressed, "do not get violent."

"When you see human rights violations, when you see civil rights violations, when you see masked men dragging people through the streets and beating people’s dashboards in and windows in, film it. Amplify the truth, so America can see what is happening in our streets. It also means do not get violent. Do not play into the hands of [President] Donald Trump and his minions. They want a confrontation. Be smart. Be truthful," she said.

ABC's "The View" returned Monday for its 29th season after a summer hiatus.

Navarro also referenced Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill., who said, "Authoritarians thrive on your silence. Be loud for America."

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST SUNNY HOSTIN CLAIMS 'RECKONING' COMING FOR MASKED ICE AGENTS CARRYING OUT DEPORTATIONS

The co-host said there were protests in Chicago over the weekend. Thousands marched throughout the city to protest ICE and Trump's plan to send National Guard troops, according to the Associated Press..

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that Democrats need to adopt a stronger stance on crime.

"I have never supported having troops in American cities. It doesn’t make sense, it’s not the way to police the streets. But Chicago, for example, over Labor Day weekend, eight people were murdered and 25+ people were hit with stray bullets."

"That deserves a response," she continued. "It deserves a law enforcement response. It should be in coordination with the federal government, it should be the state and local officials that should lead it, but he has this way of speaking to people’s anxieties and when they feel they are not safe in their communities, regardless of what the macro stats say, he taps into that."

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg questioned why the government is deploying ICE into cities.

TRUMP ESCALATES FIGHT WITH PRITZKER AS BLOODY CHICAGO WEEKEND SPARKS TROOP WARNING

Navarro responded, "Because they want to round up immigrants. They want to conflate crime and immigration."

"They want to terrorize vulnerable communities," she added.

Navarro has previously criticized Venezuelan and Cuban voters in Florida for supporting Trump.

"I am furious at the Venezuelans and Cubans in Miami who voted for him and are now on Instagram crying because their wives are getting picked up and deported, because people they know, and their friends have now, now TPS [temporary protective status] for the Venezuelans hasn't been renewed," Navarro said. "And now they're having buyers remorse because they're seeing that it's not just criminals getting rounded up."