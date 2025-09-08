Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Supreme Court temporarily greenlights firing of Biden-appointed FTC commissioner

Rebecca Slaughter's case could lead to reversal of 90-year-old ruling limiting presidential firing authority

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
The Supreme Court on Monday allowed President Donald Trump to fire a member of the Federal Trade Commission as the high court inches toward revisiting a landmark ruling about executive power.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a brief order that Biden-appointed FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter should remain terminated from her job, at least for the next week, while the Supreme Court continues to consider her case.

The high court's order responding to an emergency petition from the Trump administration comes as Slaughter has faced whiplash in the courts while challenging Trump's decision to fire her at will.

APPEALS COURT BLOCKS TRUMP FROM FIRING FTC COMMISSIONER IN CASE TESTING PRESIDENT'S POWERS

Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter

Federal Trade Commission Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya speak during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 13, 2023. (Shuran Huang for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A district court reinstated Slaughter, and then through the appeals process, Slaughter was re-fired, re-hired, and then re-fired once again on Monday. After an appellate court allowed her to return to work on Sept. 2, she did so right away, even sharing on social media multiple dissents she has authored in the days since her return.

Trump's decision to fire Slaughter and the other Democrat-appointed commissioner, Alvaro Bedoya, stood in tension with the FTC Act, which says commissioners should only be fired from their seven-year tenures for cause, such as malfeasance.

Trump in the Oval Office with a serious face

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Their firings are at odds with a 90-year-old Supreme Court ruling in Humphrey's Executor v. United States, which found that President Franklin D. Roosevelt's firing of an FTC commissioner was illegal.

SCOTUS building

The Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

While the Supreme Court has let Trump's firings at other independent agencies proceed temporarily while the lawsuits play out in the lower courts, Slaughter's case has presented the most blatant question yet to the justices about whether they plan to overturn Humphrey's Executor. Legal scholars have speculated that the current conservative-leaning Supreme Court has an appetite to reverse or narrow that decision.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

