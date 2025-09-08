Supreme Court temporarily greenlights firing of Biden-appointed FTC commissioner

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed President Donald Trump to fire a member of the Federal Trade Commission as the high court inches toward revisiting a landmark ruling about executive power.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a brief order that Biden-appointed FTC Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter should remain terminated from her job, at least for the next week, while the Supreme Court continues to consider her case.

The high court's order responding to an emergency petition from the Trump administration comes as Slaughter has faced whiplash in the courts while challenging Trump's decision to fire her at will.

APPEALS COURT BLOCKS TRUMP FROM FIRING FTC COMMISSIONER IN CASE TESTING PRESIDENT'S POWERS

A district court reinstated Slaughter, and then through the appeals process, Slaughter was re-fired, re-hired, and then re-fired once again on Monday. After an appellate court allowed her to return to work on Sept. 2, she did so right away, even sharing on social media multiple dissents she has authored in the days since her return.

Trump's decision to fire Slaughter and the other Democrat-appointed commissioner, Alvaro Bedoya, stood in tension with the FTC Act, which says commissioners should only be fired from their seven-year tenures for cause, such as malfeasance.

Their firings are at odds with a 90-year-old Supreme Court ruling in Humphrey's Executor v. United States, which found that President Franklin D. Roosevelt's firing of an FTC commissioner was illegal.

