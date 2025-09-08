New FBI Deputy Director Andrew Bailey begins work alongside Bongino

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The FBI will welcome a second deputy director for the first time in its history on Monday, with Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey resigning his position to join the bureau.

Bailey will serve as co-deputy director alongside Dan Bongino, with the pair reporting to FBI Director Kash Patel. The unprecedented setup comes as President Donald Trump is placing a new emphasis on federal law enforcement amid his wider crime crackdown. There also has been controversy within the FBI regarding the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, with sources saying Bongino has been deeply frustrated.

"As I approach the final hours as your Attorney General, I am profoundly grateful to Missouri, as it has been the honor of my life to serve you," Bailey wrote in a statement on social media. "Together, we have accomplished much for the place we call home. Until Missouri calls again, thank you."

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

As Missouri's AG, Bailey made national headlines opposing former President Joe Biden's efforts to wipe away student debt. He also worked to curb Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs at multiple major companies, including at Starbucks, which he accused of "race-based hiring" earlier this year. Bailey also spoke up in favor of President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship.

Bailey also launched an anti-human trafficking task force and addressed more than 1,100 reported incidents in Missouri, in addition to clearing the backlog of Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence (SAFE) kits to improve prosecution of sexual assault cases.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., hailed Bailey's hiring in a statement to Fox News Digital on Monday, praising the former prosecutor's work in his home state.

"Andrew Bailey is going to be terrific at the FBI," Hawley said. "He's been a stand-out prosecutor for Missouri. Now he will bring all those skills to bear for the country."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed Bailey's hiring last month as Trump launched the federal takeover of Washington, D.C. and his national crime crackdown.

"I am thrilled to welcome Andrew Bailey as Co-Deputy Director of the FBI," Bondi told Fox News Digital. "He has served as a distinguished state attorney general and is a decorated war veteran, bringing expertise and dedication to service. His leadership and commitment to country will be a tremendous asset as we work together to advance President Trump’s mission."

Bailey's entry comes after weeks of rumblings within the FBI regarding the Epstein files. Bongino is said to have raised his voice in outrage during a private discussion with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles and Bondi before storming out of the meeting, according to two sources close to DOJ leadership. The ordeal had led him to consider resigning from the FBI, another source said.

Bongino was frustrated about the rollout of a public Epstein memo in July and what he viewed as Bondi's "lack of transparency from the start." The memo, a joint product of the DOJ and FBI, said the two agencies had no further information to share with the public about Epstein's case, a revelation that sparked fury among the MAGA base.

It has been nearly two months since the rumors of Bongino's potential resignation began, however, and he still remains at the FBI.

