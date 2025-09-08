Federal appeals court upholds $83.3M E. Jean Carroll judgment against Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump is still facing a $83.3 million payment to writer E Jean Carroll after a federal appeals court rejected his challenge of a defamation verdict against him Monday.

The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upholds a lower court decision finding that Trump did, in fact, defame Carroll. Trump's lawyers argued his comments about Carroll were protected by presidential immunity, and that the verdict in the case was unjust. The three-judge panel rejected both of those claims.

"We conclude that Trump has failed to identify any grounds that would warrant reconsidering our prior holding on presidential immunity. We also conclude that the district court did not err in any of the challenged rulings and that the jury's damages awards are fair and reasonable," the court opinion read.

"The record in this case supports the district court’s determination that the ‘the degree of reprehensibility’ of Mr. Trump’s conduct was remarkably high, perhaps unprecedented," the court added.

Carroll sued Trump twice after she released a book in 2019, which claimed Trump raped her during a brief encounter with him in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump vigorously denied the claims, saying he had never met Carroll, that she was not his "type," and that she fabricated the incident to sell books. His vocal and repeated criticisms and denials led to Carroll's defamation allegations.

Monday's ruling comes months after the same court rejected Trump's appeal in another Carroll-related case. In that appeal, Trump challenged evidence that Carroll’s legal team introduced to the jury during the civil lawsuit, including the Access Hollywood tape that surfaced during Trump’s 2016 campaign.

The full panel of judges declined to hear Trump's argument, however, forcing the president to either accept defeat or appeal to the Supreme Court.

Fox News' Ashley Oliver contributed to this report