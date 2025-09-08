Supreme Court allows Trump ICE raids to resume in California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to continue carrying out immigration raids in California after local leaders and advocacy groups argued that federal authorities were stopping suspected illegal immigrants without a valid cause.

The high court's 6-3 decision, issued along ideological lines, is temporary while the case proceeds in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

It came after a federal judge in July blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement from conducting raids in Los Angeles County, finding the plaintiffs likely would succeed in their argument that the raids violated the Fourth Amendment. The Ninth Circuit upheld that order, leading the Trump administration to turn to the Supreme Court.

The Department of Homeland Security celebrated the ruling in a statement, saying it would not allow Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, to protect illegal immigrants with criminal backgrounds.

"A win for the safety of Californians and the rule of law," a DHS spokesperson said. "DHS law enforcement will not be slowed down and will continue to arrest and remove the murderers, rapists, gang members and other criminal illegal aliens that Karen Bass continues to give safe harbor."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement ICE would now be able to continue "roving patrols" without "judicial micromanagement."

Justice Sonia Sotomayor filed a dissent, saying the emergency order greenlighting the raids was "troubling" because the majority gave no explanation for the move, which she said was "unconscionably irreconcilable" with the Constitution.

"We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job," Sotomayor wrote.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.