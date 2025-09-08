Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

Supreme Court allows Trump ICE raids to resume in California

The high court's 6-3 decision, issued along ideological lines, is temporary while the case proceeds in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver , Bill Mears , Shannon Bream Fox News
Tom Homan warns violent ICE protesters amid Trump’s crime crackdown, says there is ‘zero tolerance’ Video

Tom Homan warns violent ICE protesters amid Trump’s crime crackdown, says there is ‘zero tolerance’

Border czar Tom Homan discusses the Trump administration’s planned Chicago crime crackdown and keeping illegal criminal migrants off American streets on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

The Supreme Court cleared the way for the Trump administration to continue carrying out immigration raids in California after local leaders and advocacy groups argued that federal authorities were stopping suspected illegal immigrants without a valid cause.

The high court's 6-3 decision, issued along ideological lines, is temporary while the case proceeds in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

It came after a federal judge in July blocked Immigration and Customs Enforcement from conducting raids in Los Angeles County, finding the plaintiffs likely would succeed in their argument that the raids violated the Fourth Amendment. The Ninth Circuit upheld that order, leading the Trump administration to turn to the Supreme Court.

APPEALS COURT DENIES TRUMP ADMIN'S REQUEST TO LIFT LIMITS ON LOS ANGELES IMMIGRATION RAIDS

a farmer in California in June 2025

A worker stands at the entrance of a strawberry field to keep the gate closed to protect farmworkers against ICE raids on June 12, 2025, in Oxnard, California. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Demonstrators protest outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Los Angeles.

Demonstrators protest outside the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building and the Metropolitan Detention Center in response to ICE raids in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Department of Homeland Security celebrated the ruling in a statement, saying it would not allow Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, to protect illegal immigrants with criminal backgrounds.

"A win for the safety of Californians and the rule of law," a DHS spokesperson said. "DHS law enforcement will not be slowed down and will continue to arrest and remove the murderers, rapists, gang members and other criminal illegal aliens that Karen Bass continues to give safe harbor."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement ICE would now be able to continue "roving patrols" without "judicial micromanagement." 

Justice Sonia Sotomayor filed a dissent, saying the emergency order greenlighting the raids was "troubling" because the majority gave no explanation for the move, which she said was "unconscionably irreconcilable" with the Constitution.

"We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job," Sotomayor wrote.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

