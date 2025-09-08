Epstein estate to begin handing files to House investigators after 'birthday book' subpoena

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jeffrey Epstein's estate is expected to begin handing documents over to Capitol Hill lawmakers on Monday, pursuant to a subpoena issued by the House Oversight Committee last month.

Trustees tasked with handling the late pedophile's matters were ordered to turn over a tranche of files, including his infamous "birthday book," as part of House lawmakers' investigation into Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

A committee aide told Fox News Digital on Monday that they expect the first production of documents from the Epstein estate that day, but they did not elaborate on what the first tranche might contain.

A lawyer representing the executors of Epstein's estate confirmed to Fox News Digital that files would be handed over Monday.

"As the Co-Executors have always said, they will comply with all lawful process in this matter, and that includes the subpoena issued by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform," the attorney said.

"As part of the Estate’s compliance with that subpoena, the Co-Executors have arranged to produce documents, records and other materials to the Committee on an agreed-on schedule, commencing today as requested by the Committee."

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter on Aug. 25, requesting a slew of documents by Sept. 8.

"It is our understanding that the Estate of Jeffrey Epstein is in custody and control of documents that may further the Committee’s investigation and legislative goals. Further, it is our understanding the Estate is ready and willing to provide these documents to the Committee pursuant to a subpoena," Comer wrote at the time.

Subpoenaed documents include all entries in a book compiled by Maxwell for Epstein's 50th birthday, Epstein's will and information on his 2008 non-prosecution agreement.

Lawmakers hope that the "birthday book," which allegedly includes personalized messages from Epstein's friends and associates, will shed light on his personal connections. The information is likely to be dated, however, with the book having been compiled in 2003.

Information is also being sought on Epstein's financial transactions, call and visitor logs, and "any document or record that could reasonably be construed to be a potential list of clients involved in sex, sex acts, or sex trafficking facilitated by Mr. Jeffrey Epstein," according to a copy of the subpoena viewed by Fox News Digital.

Comer has subpoenaed a litany of individuals, as well as the Department of Justice (DOJ), for information related to Epstein.

He is also bringing in Alexander Acosta, a former Trump administration labor secretary who also served as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida when Epstein entered into a non-prosecution agreement with the federal government in 2008, for a transcribed interview on Sept. 19.

Comer and other members of the House Oversight Committee met with Epstein survivors last week.

About 33,000 pages of files turned over by the DOJ have already been released by the House Oversight Committee, though the vast majority of those were already public knowledge.