Politics

Republican wants judges held accountable if they release repeat violent criminals who strike again

'It’s easy to release criminals when you’re protected by an armed bailiff at all times,' Rep Randy Fine declared

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida wants judges to face consequences if they release violent repeat offenders who go on to perpetrate additional crimes.

"I’m going to introduce legislation to hold judges accountable when violent repeat offenders they release commit new crimes," the congressman declared in a post on X. 

"It’s easy to release criminals when you’re protected by an armed bailiff at all times. The rest of us aren’t so lucky," Fine continued. He asserted that the "judges that released Decarlos Brown Jr. should have their day in court too."

CHILLING VIDEO SHOWS MOMENTS BEFORE UKRAINIAN REFUGEE STABBED TO DEATH ON CHARLOTTE LIGHT RAIL

Rep. Randy Fine

Rep. Randy Fine leaves the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department noted last month that Brown, 34, was "charged with First Degree Murder" in a case involving 23-year-old victim, Iryna Zarutska.

Brown has been arrested multiple times over the years, including in January for allegedly misusing the 911 system. He was released without bail following that arrest.

Court records indicate that Brown pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2015.

DESANTIS BLASTS NEWLY ELECTED FLORIDA GOP CONGRESSMAN, CONTINUING HISTORY OF ATTACKS: ‘HE’S A SQUISH'

Iryna Zarutska

Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska came to the U.S. to escape war but was stabbed to death in Charlotte on Aug. 22, 2025. (Evgeniya Rush on GoFundMe)

Elon Musk endorsed Fine's proposal. 

"Sorely needed!" the business tycoon exclaimed when sharing the lawmaker's post.

ELON MUSK OPINES ON ‘MAJOR DRIVER OF WHITE MALES BECOMING TRANS’

Elon Musk

Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023, in Paris. (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Fine joined the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year after winning a special election.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

