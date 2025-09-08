Republican wants judges held accountable if they release repeat violent criminals who strike again

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Randy Fine of Florida wants judges to face consequences if they release violent repeat offenders who go on to perpetrate additional crimes.

"I’m going to introduce legislation to hold judges accountable when violent repeat offenders they release commit new crimes," the congressman declared in a post on X.

"It’s easy to release criminals when you’re protected by an armed bailiff at all times. The rest of us aren’t so lucky," Fine continued. He asserted that the "judges that released Decarlos Brown Jr. should have their day in court too."

CHILLING VIDEO SHOWS MOMENTS BEFORE UKRAINIAN REFUGEE STABBED TO DEATH ON CHARLOTTE LIGHT RAIL

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department noted last month that Brown, 34, was "charged with First Degree Murder" in a case involving 23-year-old victim, Iryna Zarutska.

Brown has been arrested multiple times over the years, including in January for allegedly misusing the 911 system. He was released without bail following that arrest.

Court records indicate that Brown pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2015.

DESANTIS BLASTS NEWLY ELECTED FLORIDA GOP CONGRESSMAN, CONTINUING HISTORY OF ATTACKS: ‘HE’S A SQUISH'

Elon Musk endorsed Fine's proposal.

"Sorely needed!" the business tycoon exclaimed when sharing the lawmaker's post.

ELON MUSK OPINES ON ‘MAJOR DRIVER OF WHITE MALES BECOMING TRANS’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fine joined the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this year after winning a special election.