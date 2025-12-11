Newsom says Trump is one of the 'most destructive' president of his lifetime: 'This guy is reckless'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, argued that President Donald Trump is one of the "most destructive" presidents in his lifetime and that the country is becoming "unrecognizable."

The governor made the comments on Wednesday during an appearance on New York Times columnist Ezra Klein’s podcast.

"I think Trump is one of the most destructive presidents and human beings in my lifetime," Newsom said. "I think this republic is at real risk, this country being unrecognizable. And I have no patience for people that want to indulge it."

GAVIN NEWSOM WINNING EARLY ENTHUSIASM FROM LIBERAL HOLLYWOOD DONORS AHEAD OF 2028: REPORT

Newsom also criticized financial, educational and political entities for "bending the knee to this president."

"I can’t stand the crony capitalism," the California Democrat continued. "I can’t stand the universities have done that, the law firms that have done that, individual corporate leaders that have done that, other governors, maybe Democrats and Republicans, that have been complicit at this moment."

Several elite universities, banking companies and law firms amended policies this year in the face of threats from the Trump administration, including potential loss of federal funding for the educational institutions.

Newsom, who has been floated as a potential top Democrat candidate for the 2028 presidential election, has been a vocal critic of Trump dating back to his first term in the White House. He said he had "softened" on the threat of Trump ignoring constitutional restrictions and attempting to run for a third term.

"This guy is reckless," Newsom said. "We’ll not have a fair and free election if we don’t continue to fight. I’m the future ex-governor. Who the hell knows what happens the rest of my life? Except one thing I know that matters in the rest of my life is I have to look at my kids in the goddamn eye. I mean that seriously."

The governor's critique of Trump this year has included social media rants mimicking the president's writing style, such as using all capital letters and nicknames.

Newsom has also mocked Trump with AI-generated videos, including one depicting the president, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller in handcuffs crying.

NEWSOM HAS STRONG FEAR THAT ‘SON OF A B----’ TRUMP WILL SUSPEND 2028 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The jabs at Trump are just one side of the back and forth between the two politicians, as the president has also repeatedly attacked Newsom, including blaming him for the wildfires that swept through Southern California in January and supporting White House border czar Toman Homan's threat to arrest the governor amid federal immigration raids in Los Angeles over the summer.