Fox News Politics Newsletter: 'Big, Beautiful Bill' passed by Congress

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…
- Pentagon says Iran strikes set back nuclear program by 2 years
- Noncitizens get ‘only limited’ due process rights: Conservative legal expert
- Resurfaced video shows NYC mayoral hopeful saying he wants to replace private homes with communal living
Congress sending Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' to his desk after dramatic all-night House vote
Congress officially passed President Donald Trump’s "one big, beautiful bill" on Thursday afternoon after back-to-back sleepless sessions for both the House and Senate.
The massive agenda bill now goes to Trump’s desk to be signed into law just in time for Republicans’ self-imposed Fourth of July deadline.
The bill – which advances Trump’s policies on tax, the border, defense, energy and the national debt – narrowly passed the House of Representatives in a mostly party-line vote. All but two Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., voted for the bill, which passed 218 – 214… READ MORE.
World Stage
STOCKPILE STRATEGY: Colby’s China-focused Pentagon playbook sparks Ukraine arms freeze
RUSSIAN DEFIANCE: Putin rebuffs Trump in call, vows to press on with Ukraine war
ATOMIC KNOCKOUT: Pentagon says Iran strikes set back nuclear program by 2 years
Capitol Hill
BROUGHT TO JUSTICE: How the DOJ carried out a $14.6 billion healthcare fraud takedown
JUDICIAL OVERREACH: Noncitizens get ‘only limited’ due process rights: Conservative legal expert
'NEEDED CHANGE': Rubio-run State Department dumps Biden-era DEI hiring criteria, replaces with 'fidelity'
ROGUE RULING?: Legal expert reveals how Trump admin can deport major anti-Israel activist
CALLED SHOT: Justice Alito's warning about nationwide injunction 'loophole' looms over Trump cases
Across America
BORDER BATTLEGROUND: Troops at the border: How the military’s role in immigration enforcement has exploded under Trump
SOCIALISM VISION: Resurfaced video shows NYC mayoral hopeful saying he wants to replace private homes with communal living
CLOSING UP SHOP: From New York to Arizona, migrant facilities shuttering in wake of Trump's border crackdown
Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.