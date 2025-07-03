Putin rebuffs Trump in call, vows to press on with Ukraine war

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin once again refused to end his war in Ukraine until Russia achieves its "goals" despite another direct call between the Kremlin chief and President Donald Trump.

"Vladimir Putin, for his part, noted that we continue to seek a political and negotiated solution to the conflict," Russian diplomat Yuri Ushakov said in a readout following the call.

"Our president also said that Russia will achieve the goals it has set: that is the elimination of the well-known root causes that led to the current state of affairs, to the current acute confrontation, and Russia will not back down from these goals," he added.

In an attempt to justify his invasion, Putin has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine posed a threat as it looked to become a NATO member, and has made clear he wants to overthrow President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and topple the government in Kyiv.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's questions regarding how Trump reacted to Putin’s clear acknowledgment that he intends to continue his war effort.

The call comes two days after the U.S. said it was halting some previously pledged military arms slated for Ukraine, and which were already in Poland, over concerns relating to U.S. stockpiles.

While speaking with Fox News Digital this week, experts warned the move could embolden Putin and his war ambitions.

The readout of the call released by the Kremlin did not detail whether this move by the Trump administration was discussed.

The pair also reportedly discussed the conflict in the Middle East, particularly as it relates to Iran and recent U.S. and Israeli strikes against Tehran’s nuclear program.

"The Russian side emphasized the importance of resolving all disputes, disagreements and conflict situations exclusively by political and diplomatic means," the readout added.