Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Vladimir Putin

Putin rebuffs Trump in call, vows to press on with Ukraine war

Security experts warn recent U.S. weapons pause could embolden Kremlin's war ambitions

Caitlin McFall By Caitlin McFall Fox News
Published
close
Putin ramps up Ukraine assault as US pauses some weapons shipments Video

Putin ramps up Ukraine assault as US pauses some weapons shipments

Gen. H.R. McMaster (Ret.) joins the ‘Brian Kilmeade Show’ to discuss the U.S. decision to pause some weapons deliveries to Ukraine and why he believes Russian president Vladimir Putin is intensifying his campaign.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin once again refused to end his war in Ukraine until Russia achieves its "goals" despite another direct call between the Kremlin chief and President Donald Trump

"Vladimir Putin, for his part, noted that we continue to seek a political and negotiated solution to the conflict," Russian diplomat Yuri Ushakov said in a readout following the call.

"Our president also said that Russia will achieve the goals it has set: that is the elimination of the well-known root causes that led to the current state of affairs, to the current acute confrontation, and Russia will not back down from these goals," he added.

PUTIN'S ATTEMPT TO 'PLAY TRUMP' ON UKRAINE WILL FAIL, FORMER NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR SAYS

Putin frowns in picture

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his address to the nation in Moscow on Mar. 23, 2024. (Mikhail Metzel/Pool/AFP via Getty Images))

In an attempt to justify his invasion, Putin has repeatedly claimed that Ukraine posed a threat as it looked to become a NATO member, and has made clear he wants to overthrow President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and topple the government in Kyiv. 

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's questions regarding how Trump reacted to Putin’s clear acknowledgment that he intends to continue his war effort

The call comes two days after the U.S. said it was halting some previously pledged military arms slated for Ukraine, and which were already in Poland, over concerns relating to U.S. stockpiles. 

PENTAGON'S WEAPONS PAUSE TO UKRAINE COULD ‘ENCOURAGE’ AND ‘ESCALATE’ PUTIN’S WAR AMBITIONS: SECURITY EXPERTS

Patriot air defense missile system

Ukrainian and German soldiers are seen training on the Patriot air defense missile system at a military training area in Germany in June 2024. (Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images)

While speaking with Fox News Digital this week, experts warned the move could embolden Putin and his war ambitions. 

The readout of the call released by the Kremlin did not detail whether this move by the Trump administration was discussed. 

Putin pledged to keep attacking Ukraine in call with Trump.

Members of the Ukrainian military walk amid debris after a shopping center and surrounding buildings were hit by a Russian missile strike on April 16, 2022 in Kharkiv, Ukraine.  (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair also reportedly discussed the conflict in the Middle East, particularly as it relates to Iran and recent U.S. and Israeli strikes against Tehran’s nuclear program.

"The Russian side emphasized the importance of resolving all disputes, disagreements and conflict situations exclusively by political and diplomatic means," the readout added. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.