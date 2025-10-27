Fox News Politics Newsletter: Hamas to return hostage body amid Trump warning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Cuomo closes gap on Mamdani as NYC mayor race tightens dramatically in new poll

-Trump admin warns 42 million Americans could lose food stamps as shutdown drags on

-Newsom and Harris both position themselves as potential 2028 White House contenders

Hamas says it will hand over another hostage body, as Trump's 48-hour warning looms

Hamas says it will hand over another body of an Israeli hostage on Monday, as President Donald Trump's 48-hour deadline looms.

If the latest body is handed over, Hamas will still have the bodies of 12 Israeli hostages in its custody. Trump's deadline will expire Monday night. Hamas has made no mention of the identity of the deceased hostage set to be released.

"Within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange deal, the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades will hand over the body of one of the occupation prisoners, which was recovered today in the Gaza Strip, at 9 PM Gaza time," Hamas announced in a statement…READ MORE.



White House

'PERFECT' SCAN: Trump reveals he had 'perfect' MRI during recent Walter Reed physical

'DARK DAYS': Biden claims nation facing 'dark days' as he accepts lifetime achievement award

World Stage

RUNWAY REVENGE: America’s ‘BAT’ man unveils tech built to outsmart a Chinese first strike

MOSCOW IN RANGE: The Tomahawk factor: US long-range missiles are the battlefield gamechanger Putin should fear

ASIA POWER PLAY: Trump courts Japan's emperor and new PM before high-stakes Xi summit this week

WEEK AHEAD: Trump’s focus turns to Japan and South Korea as Asia trip continues

FROM SEA TO SOIL: Graham says Trump has 'all the authority he needs' in Venezuela strikes

Capitol Hill

PAYDAY PANIC: Federal workers brace for missed paycheck as shutdown enters 5th week

WIFE UNDER SIEGE: House Republicans accuse Biden's FBI of retaliating against whistleblower who exposed misconduct

CAPITOL CLASH: Republicans, Democrats clash over expiring Obamacare subsidies during ongoing shutdown talks

WRECKING BALL RAGE: Swalwell mocked for demanding 2028 Democrats pledge to demolish Trump's ballroom

Across America

'LEFTIST AGENDA': DeSantis predicts what would happen if Mamdani wins NYC election: 'Great' for GOP, 'bad for New York City'

TECH HIRING TENSION: '3 headed monster': Expert reveals how H1B visa program is crushing American college graduates

'CRAZY STAT': Bill Maher calls out Democrats for failing to properly stop crime and repeat offenders

COLLEGE CLASH: Turning Point USA chapter denied official status by Loyola University New Orleans student government