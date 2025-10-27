Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Elections Newsletter

Fox News Politics Newsletter: Hamas to return hostage body amid Trump warning

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Cuomo closes gap on Mamdani as NYC mayor race tightens dramatically in new poll

-Trump admin warns 42 million Americans could lose food stamps as shutdown drags on

-Newsom and Harris both position themselves as potential 2028 White House contenders

Hamas says it will hand over another hostage body, as Trump's 48-hour warning looms

Hamas says it will hand over another body of an Israeli hostage on Monday, as President Donald Trump's 48-hour deadline looms.

If the latest body is handed over, Hamas will still have the bodies of 12 Israeli hostages in its custody. Trump's deadline will expire Monday night. Hamas has made no mention of the identity of the deceased hostage set to be released.

"Within the framework of the Al-Aqsa Flood prisoner exchange deal, the Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades will hand over the body of one of the occupation prisoners, which was recovered today in the Gaza Strip, at 9 PM Gaza time," Hamas announced in a statement…READ MORE.
 

Hamas terrorists

Hamas terrorists stand in formation as Palestinians gather on a street to watch the handover of three Israeli hostages to a Red Cross team in Deir el-Balah, central Gaza, on Feb. 8, 2025.  (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

White House

'PERFECT' SCAN: Trump reveals he had 'perfect' MRI during recent Walter Reed physical

President Donald Trump talking to reporters on Air Force One on his way to Japan

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.  (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

'DARK DAYS': Biden claims nation facing 'dark days' as he accepts lifetime achievement award

World Stage

RUNWAY REVENGE: America’s ‘BAT’ man unveils tech built to outsmart a Chinese first strike

Rendering of X-BAT fighter jet

Shield AI unveiled its X-BAT fighter jet this week.  (Shield AI )

MOSCOW IN RANGE: The Tomahawk factor: US long-range missiles are the battlefield gamechanger Putin should fear

ASIA POWER PLAY: Trump courts Japan's emperor and new PM before high-stakes Xi summit this week

Trump and Emperor Naruhito smile

President Donald Trump meets with Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan Oct. 27, 2025. (Kazuhiro Nogi/pool via Reuters)

WEEK AHEAD: Trump’s focus turns to Japan and South Korea as Asia trip continues

FROM SEA TO SOIL: Graham says Trump has 'all the authority he needs' in Venezuela strikes

Trump and Maduro alongside each other

The Trump administration ordered the USS Gerald R. Ford head to U.S. Southern Command, prompting Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro to accuse Trump of "fabricating a new eternal war."  (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images; Getty Images)

Capitol Hill

PAYDAY PANIC: Federal workers brace for missed paycheck as shutdown enters 5th week

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., with Sens. Patty Murray, D-Wash., and Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, speaking.

Senate Democrats, led by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have continued to dig in against Senate Republicans in their bid to reopen the government.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

WIFE UNDER SIEGE: House Republicans accuse Biden's FBI of retaliating against whistleblower who exposed misconduct

CAPITOL CLASH: Republicans, Democrats clash over expiring Obamacare subsidies during ongoing shutdown talks

Rep. Eric Swalwell listens during press conference

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) listens as Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) speaks during a news conference on the introduction of their Protection from Abusive Passengers Act at the U.S. Capitol Building on April 06, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WRECKING BALL RAGE: Swalwell mocked for demanding 2028 Democrats pledge to demolish Trump's ballroom

Across America 

'LEFTIST AGENDA': DeSantis predicts what would happen if Mamdani wins NYC election: 'Great' for GOP, 'bad for New York City'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference on April 10, 2025 in Miami, Florida.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

TECH HIRING TENSION: '3 headed monster': Expert reveals how H1B visa program is crushing American college graduates

'CRAZY STAT': Bill Maher calls out Democrats for failing to properly stop crime and repeat offenders

Loyola new orleans and charlie kirl split

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, throws hats to the public on May 1, 2025, at UC San Diego's Town Square. (L) Buildings of Loyola University, New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images;Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket )

COLLEGE CLASH: Turning Point USA chapter denied official status by Loyola University New Orleans student government

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue