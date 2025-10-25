Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Trump gives Hamas 48 hours to return all deceased Gaza hostages or 'other countries will take action'

President warns compliance needed for Gaza ceasefire deal to work as living hostages freed

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Trump meets with Qatari officials while en route to Asia Video

Trump meets with Qatari officials while en route to Asia

Fox News correspondent Lucas Tomlinson reports on President Donald Trump’s goals during his trip to Asia and a much anticipated meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on ‘Fox Report.’ 

President Donald Trump on Saturday said Hamas needs to start returning the bodies of deceased hostages who were held captive by the terror group during the war in Gaza, "quickly, or the other countries involved in this GREAT PEACE will take action."

While all the living hostages have been returned from Gaza, the remains of 13 deceased hostages have not been handed over by Hamas.

"Some of the bodies are hard to reach, but others they can return now and, for some reason, they are not," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "Perhaps it has to do with their disarming, but when I said, ‘Both sides would be treated fairly,’ that only applies if they comply with their obligations. Let’s see what they do over the next 48 hours. I am watching this very closely."

Hours before Trump's post, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee met with the families of Itay Chen and Omer Neutra, two U.S. citizens who were killed in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

Donald Trump holds up a signed agreement while posing for photos

President Donald Trump poses with a signed agreement during a world leaders’ summit focused on ending the Gaza war in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, Oct 13. (Suzanne Plunkett/Getty Images)

TRUMP THANKS GROUP REPRESENTING FAMILIES OF HOSTAGES FOR NOBEL PEACE PRIZE APPEAL

Their bodies are among those still being held by Hamas.

"We will not forget the lives of the hostages who died in the captivity of Hamas," Rubio wrote in an X post. "We will not rest until their—and all—remains are returned."

Authorities believed Chen, a 19-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen, was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, but was later declared dead by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

trump signing peace deal for war in gaza

President Donald Trump signs the agreement at a world leaders' summit on ending the war in Gaza, amid a U.S.-brokered prisoner-hostage swap and ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Oct. 13. (Reuters)

TRUMP SAYS HAMAS MAY RELEASE 20 HOSTAGES ‘A LITTLE BIT EARLY’ AS HE HEADS TO MIDDLE EAST

Neutra, 21, an American-Israeli from New York, was killed in battle on Oct. 7, 2023.

Huckabee noted Rubio's visit to Israel was "very productive in moving forward" the U.S.-brokered Gaza peace plan, adding the plan cannot work until all hostages, living and deceased, are released.

While traveling to Asia Saturday, Trump met with Qatari leaders aboard Air Force One while refueling at Al-Udeid Air Base.

People wave Israeli and American flags while gathering in Hostages Square during a public rally.

People wave Israeli and American flags in Hostages Square during a rally supporting hostages and missing families following the Israel-Hamas peace deal. (Dana Reany/Hostages and Missing Families Forum)

TRUMP ON WHAT IT WILL TAKE TO BRING ISRAELI HOSTAGES HOME: HAMAS MUST BE 'CONFRONTED AND DESTROYED'

Qatar has played a significant role in efforts to negotiate peace and ceasefires Gaza.

Following the meeting with Qatar Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Trump said "the Emir is one of the great rulers of the world… and the Prime Minister has been my friend."

Trump welcomes Qatar leaders aboard Air Force One Video

Referencing the peace deal, the president said, "What we've done is incredible—peace in the Middle East."

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

