Zohran Mamdani

DeSantis predicts what would happen if Mamdani wins NYC election: 'Great' for GOP, 'bad for New York City'

Early voting is already underway in the widely-watched Big Apple mayoral contest

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
McEnany warns Mamdani is ‘emboldened’ as Election Day approaches Video

McEnany warns Mamdani is ‘emboldened’ as Election Day approaches

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams reports on New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s rally in Queens ahead of Election Day, as ‘Saturday in America’ host Kayleigh McEnany reacts on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opined that an election victory for Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani would benefit Republicans politically, while being bad for the city.

He made the comment when retweeting a post on X by Elon Musk, who asserted that Mamdani "is the future of the Democratic Party."

The conservative Sunshine State governor asserted that if Mamdani wins, he "will be the most prominent Democrat in America the day he takes office."

FLORIDA MAYOR PREDICTS ‘SUBSTANTIAL EXODUS’ OF NYC BUSINESSES IF MAMDANI WINS

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference on April 10, 2025 in Miami, Fla.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Voters nationwide will then have the opportunity to witness Mamdani's "leftist agenda in action and know that his path is the Democrat path nationally," DeSantis wrote, characterizing that prospect as "good for Republicans," but "bad for New York City."

Election Day is next week and early voting is already underway in the Big Apple's widely-watched contest, which has been the subject of national attention.

KAMALA HARRIS SAYS BIDEN MADE ‘BIG MISTAKE’ BY NOT INVITING MUSK TO EV EVENT IN 2021

Elon Musk

Elon Musk attends the public memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sept. 21, 2025. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Polling indicates that Mamdani, a current New York State assemblyman, leads former Empire State Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an Independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

INSIDE THE MAMDANI MACHINE: SOROS CASH, SOCIALISTS AND RADICAL IMAMS ENGINEERED ZOHRAN MAMDANI'S PATH TO POWER

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hold hands with New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani

New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani, center, celebrates with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, and U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., right, during an election rally on Oct. 26, 2025 at Forest Hills Stadium in the Queens borough of New York City.  (Andres Kudacki/Getty Image)

Mamdani, who identifies as a "Democratic Socialist," is advocating left-wing policies such as free bus rides, free child care and government-owned grocery stores.

"As Mayor, Zohran will immediately freeze the rent for all stabilized tenants, and use every available resource to build the housing New Yorkers need and bring down the rent," his campaign site states.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

