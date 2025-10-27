DeSantis predicts what would happen if Mamdani wins NYC election: 'Great' for GOP, 'bad for New York City'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opined that an election victory for Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani would benefit Republicans politically, while being bad for the city.

He made the comment when retweeting a post on X by Elon Musk, who asserted that Mamdani "is the future of the Democratic Party."

The conservative Sunshine State governor asserted that if Mamdani wins, he "will be the most prominent Democrat in America the day he takes office."

Voters nationwide will then have the opportunity to witness Mamdani's "leftist agenda in action and know that his path is the Democrat path nationally," DeSantis wrote, characterizing that prospect as "good for Republicans," but "bad for New York City."

Election Day is next week and early voting is already underway in the Big Apple's widely-watched contest, which has been the subject of national attention.

Polling indicates that Mamdani, a current New York State assemblyman, leads former Empire State Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an Independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Mamdani, who identifies as a "Democratic Socialist," is advocating left-wing policies such as free bus rides, free child care and government-owned grocery stores.

"As Mayor, Zohran will immediately freeze the rent for all stabilized tenants, and use every available resource to build the housing New Yorkers need and bring down the rent," his campaign site states.