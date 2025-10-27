Biden claims nation facing 'dark days' as he accepts lifetime achievement award

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Joe Biden suggested that the U.S. is currently facing "dark days."

During a ceremony where he was honored with a lifetime achievement award for inspired leadership from the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, Biden described the current state of affairs as the "worst" he has seen in his many decades of "elected public life," opining that "our very democracy is at stake in my view."

"Friends, I can't sugarcoat any of this. These are dark days," Biden asserted.

JOE MANCHIN LAMENTS BIDEN PRESIDENCY AS A MISSED OPPORTUNITY SQUANDERED BY ‘FAR-LEFT’ WHO HAD PRESIDENT'S EAR

But the Democrat said the U.S. is one of the only nations that comes out of each crisis it faces "stronger" than before.

Biden said he believes the U.S. will "emerge… stronger, wiser, more resilient, more just, so long as we keep the faith," urging people to "fight like hell."

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE HAS NO WHITE HOUSE REGRETS, DECLARES ‘I DON’T TAKE ANYTHING BACK'

The lifetime achievement award recognizes Biden for serving 36 years as a senator, eight years as vice president alongside President Barack Obama, and four years as president. Before his time in federal posts, he served on the New Castle County Council in Delaware.

KAMALA HARRIS GRILLED BY BBC JOURNALIST ON WHY SHE DIDN'T RAISE CONCERNS ABOUT BIDEN'S CAPACITY

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden, who left office earlier this year at the age of 82, was the oldest person ever to serve as president in American history.