Donald Trump

Biden claims nation facing 'dark days' as he accepts lifetime achievement award

Biden tempered his grim tone with optimism about the nation's future

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Former President Joe Biden claims the nation is facing 'dark days' Video

Former President Joe Biden claims the nation is facing 'dark days'

Former President Joe Biden spoke of "dark days" in the U.S., but also struck an optimistic tone regarding the future.

Former President Joe Biden suggested that the U.S. is currently facing "dark days."

During a ceremony where he was honored with a lifetime achievement award for inspired leadership from the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, Biden described the current state of affairs as the "worst" he has seen in his many decades of "elected public life," opining that "our very democracy is at stake in my view."

"Friends, I can't sugarcoat any of this. These are dark days," Biden asserted.

Former President Joe Biden

Former President Joe Biden delivers remarks during the Edward Kennedy Institute's 10th anniversary celebration on Oct. 26, 2025, in Boston. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

But the Democrat said the U.S. is one of the only nations that comes out of each crisis it faces "stronger" than before.

Biden said he believes the U.S. will "emerge… stronger, wiser, more resilient, more just, so long as we keep the faith," urging people to "fight like hell."

President-elect Donald Trump meets with President Joe Biden in 2024

President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The lifetime achievement award recognizes Biden for serving 36 years as a senator, eight years as vice president alongside President Barack Obama, and four years as president. Before his time in federal posts, he served on the New Castle County Council in Delaware.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at President Donald Trump's 2025 inauguration

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris attend the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C. ( Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)

Biden, who left office earlier this year at the age of 82, was the oldest person ever to serve as president in American history.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

