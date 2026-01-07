Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Politics Newsletter: Frey tells ICE to 'get the f--- out of Minneapolis'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Welcome to the Fox News Politics newsletter, with the latest updates on the Trump administration, Capitol Hill and more Fox News politics content. Here's what's happening…

-Latest ICE car-ramming attack again follows incendiary rhetoric from city leaders

-GOP lawmaker moves to award congressional medal for journalist who exposed Minnesota fraud

-RFK Jr.’s barnyard ringtone interrupts White House MAHA briefing, sparks laughs

Mayor Jacob Frey tells ICE to 'get the f--- out of Minneapolis,' rejects DHS self-defense statement

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday told federal immigration authorities to "get the f---" out of the city following the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE officer during an enforcement operation. 

The Department of Homeland Security said authorities were conducting an operation when rioters began blocking ICE vehicles. The driver of one vehicle allegedly attempted to "weaponize her vehicle" to hit law enforcement officials in what they described as an act of "domestic terrorism."

The woman was confirmed dead at a local hospital, officials said…READ MORE.
 

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey ICE Shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey speaks at a press conference to address reports of a planned federal  operation targeting Somali immigrants, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Dec. 2, 2025.   (REUTERS/Tim Evans)

White House

FRAUD CRACKDOWN: Pam Bondi dispatches federal prosecutors to Minnesota following Somali fraud allegations

Quality learning center sign

Quality Learning Center in Minnesota was found at the center of an alleged childcare fraud scandal in the state. (Madelin Fuerste / Fox News Channel)

PROTEST TOO MUCH: Noem unloads on Walz over ICE raid criticism: ‘Really? You’re worried about taxpayer dollars?’

'DEFIES COMMON SENSE': Watchdog urges DOJ probe of top research university over alleged illegal DEI practices: 'Defies common sense'

Washington University campus

Brookings Hall, one of the symbols of Washington University in St. Louis.  (Stephen Ehlers / Contributor)

'FAR LESS TAINTED': Trump endorses Cuellar opponent after pardoning Dem rep

World Stage

TAKING CHARGE: White House says Venezuela’s future 'dictated' by US as Trump embraces ‘American dominance’

A man is seen walking along the beach while an oil tanker sits at a port.

A man walks along El Palito beach while an oil tanker can be seen in the background, docked at a pier of the El Palito refinery of the state oil company PDVSA.  (Jesus Vargas/picture alliance/Getty Images)

PETRO PLAYBOOK: Trump admin to control Venezuelan oil sales in radical shift aimed at restarting crude flow

Capitol Hill

FLIP FLOP: Homeland Security Dem blasted Trump for not ousting Maduro in 2019, calls arrest 'above the law'

'YOU HAVE FAILED': 'You have failed': Comer clashes with Democrat as Minnesota fraud probe sparks shouting match

Summer Lee, left, pictured alongside James Comer, right

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., right, pictured alongside Rep. Summer Lee, D-Pa., left. (Fox News)

'LOT OF BULLS---': Minnesota AG blasts House hearing on fraud scandal in his state: 'A lot of bulls--- from Republicans'

LOCKED AND LOADED: Graham warns Iranian ayatollah: 'Trump is gonna kill you' if internal crackdown continues

Sen. Lindsey Graham

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference on Saint Michael's Square in the city center on May 30, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. A bipartisan delegation from the USA, including Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, arrived in Kyiv for a visit (Viktor Kovalchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Across America 

BILLION DOLLAR CON: Top health policy expert calls Minnesota fraud ‘disgusting,’ warns Obamacare issues are nationwide

barbed wire surrounding the CoreCivic Otay Mesa Detention Center

An American flag can be seen through the barbed wire surrounding the CoreCivic Otay Mesa Detention Center on October 4, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images) (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

ENVIRONMENTAL CLASH: San Diego sues to stop border wall construction

SEATS IN PLAY: DeSantis launches Florida redistricting push to potentially add more GOP House seats

DHS agents making an arrest in Minnesota

The deployment comes amid an intensified federal immigration enforcement push in Minnesota tied to alleged fraud and travel-ban-related policy changes, where USCIS will redo background checks and case reviews to determine if refugees’ status should be maintained or revoked. (DHS photo by Tia Dufour)

'OPERATION PARRIS': Feds launch operation targeting Minnesota refugees for potential deportation amid fraud investigation

Get the latest updates on the Trump administration and Congress, exclusive interviews and more on FoxNews.com.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

