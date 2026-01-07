Fox News Politics Newsletter: Frey tells ICE to 'get the f--- out of Minneapolis'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

-Latest ICE car-ramming attack again follows incendiary rhetoric from city leaders

-GOP lawmaker moves to award congressional medal for journalist who exposed Minnesota fraud

-RFK Jr.’s barnyard ringtone interrupts White House MAHA briefing, sparks laughs

Mayor Jacob Frey tells ICE to 'get the f--- out of Minneapolis,' rejects DHS self-defense statement

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday told federal immigration authorities to "get the f---" out of the city following the fatal shooting of a woman by an ICE officer during an enforcement operation.

The Department of Homeland Security said authorities were conducting an operation when rioters began blocking ICE vehicles. The driver of one vehicle allegedly attempted to "weaponize her vehicle" to hit law enforcement officials in what they described as an act of "domestic terrorism."

The woman was confirmed dead at a local hospital, officials said…READ MORE.



White House

FRAUD CRACKDOWN: Pam Bondi dispatches federal prosecutors to Minnesota following Somali fraud allegations

PROTEST TOO MUCH: Noem unloads on Walz over ICE raid criticism: ‘Really? You’re worried about taxpayer dollars?’

'DEFIES COMMON SENSE': Watchdog urges DOJ probe of top research university over alleged illegal DEI practices: 'Defies common sense'

'FAR LESS TAINTED': Trump endorses Cuellar opponent after pardoning Dem rep

World Stage

TAKING CHARGE: White House says Venezuela’s future 'dictated' by US as Trump embraces ‘American dominance’

PETRO PLAYBOOK: Trump admin to control Venezuelan oil sales in radical shift aimed at restarting crude flow

Capitol Hill

FLIP FLOP: Homeland Security Dem blasted Trump for not ousting Maduro in 2019, calls arrest 'above the law'

'YOU HAVE FAILED': 'You have failed': Comer clashes with Democrat as Minnesota fraud probe sparks shouting match

'LOT OF BULLS---': Minnesota AG blasts House hearing on fraud scandal in his state: 'A lot of bulls--- from Republicans'

LOCKED AND LOADED: Graham warns Iranian ayatollah: 'Trump is gonna kill you' if internal crackdown continues

Across America

BILLION DOLLAR CON: Top health policy expert calls Minnesota fraud ‘disgusting,’ warns Obamacare issues are nationwide

ENVIRONMENTAL CLASH: San Diego sues to stop border wall construction

SEATS IN PLAY: DeSantis launches Florida redistricting push to potentially add more GOP House seats

'OPERATION PARRIS': Feds launch operation targeting Minnesota refugees for potential deportation amid fraud investigation