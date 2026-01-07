Homeland Security Dem blasted Trump for not ousting Maduro in 2019, now calls arrest 'above the law'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations subcommittee on Homeland Security once trashed President Donald Trump for not taking action after Nicolás Maduro retained power following 2019's disputed election versus Juan Guaidó.

This week, Sen. Christopher Murphy’s tone appeared to change after the Connecticut Democrat went on a tweetstorm lambasting Trump’s operation to arrest the dictator over the weekend.

In January 2019, the Venezuelan political crisis reached its climax with Maduro’s inauguration following a disputed election. The socialist party leader’s election had been declared invalid by opposition members of the National Assembly, and opposition candidate Juan Guaidó declared himself acting president.

SCHUMER BLASTED TRUMP FOR FAILING TO OUST MADURO — NOW WARNS ARREST COULD LEAD TO ‘ENDLESS WAR’

Trump national security adviser John Bolton declared at the time the U.S. "will not recognize the Maduro dictatorship's illegitimate inauguration."

At the time, Murphy responded to the Trump administration’s tack by blasting the White House on Jan. 23 of that year for failing to act upon Maduro’s illegitimate stranglehold on power.

"If Trump cared about consistency, he would make the realist case for intervention in Venezuela (getting rid of Maduro is good for the United States) rather than trying to pretend his administration all of a sudden cares about toppling anti-democratic regimes," Murphy tweeted.

AMB GORDON SONDLAND: TRUMP SHOWED STRENGTH IN VENEZUELA — NOW FINISH THE JOB

He added that U.S. foreign policy has always been a "muddle of values-based and interests-based decisions," but that Trump "takes it to the extreme" by embracing autocrats.

"Strong men around the world are befuddled," Murphy added, appearing to compare the U.S. reaction to Maduro’s inauguration to its apparent "defense of a dictator who chopped up a political opponent" – an apparent reference to Saudi-born Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi, whose October 2018 murder many blamed on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Fast-forward to present day, Murphy slammed Trump for engineering the operation that arrested Maduro on drug trafficking and other charges, detained him aboard the USS Iwo Jima and imprisoned him in Brooklyn.

TRUMP UNLEASHES THE 'DONROE DOCTRINE' AND PUTS SOCIALISTS ON NOTICE WORLDWIDE

"Maduro’s illegitimate election does not give the president the power to invade without congressional approval, nor does it create a national security justification," Murphy tweeted after the despot’s capture.

"That contention is laughable. This is about satisfying Trump’s vanity, making good on the longstanding neocon grudge against Maduro, enriching Trump’s oil industry backers, and distracting voters from Epstein and rising costs."

Murphy added that Trump believes he is above the law and can "steal" from taxpayers.

MADURO ARREST SENDS 'CLEAR MESSAGE' TO DRUG CARTELS, ALLIES AND US RIVALS, RETIRED ADMIRAL SAYS

"And now, he is starting an illegal war with Venezuela that Americans didn’t ask for and has nothing to do with our security."

"How does going to war in South America help regular Americans who are struggling? How does this do anything about drugs entering the U.S. when Venezuela produces no fentanyl? What is the actual security threat to the United States? And what happens next in Venezuela? He cannot answer these questions."

Fox News Digital reached out to Murphy’s office for comment.

In response to another related post by Murphy, the White House's Rapid Response47 arm called the Connecticut lawmaker a "buffoon" and said that if he believed the operation had nothing to do with national security, he should "tell that to the families of the innocent Americans brutally murdered by the gang members the regime imported here – or the drugs they trafficked here; You’re sick."

THE BRIEFING: HOW CAPITOL HILL REACTED TO NEWS OF NICOLÁS MADURO'S CAPTURE

During a March 2025 special event featuring Venezuelan expatriates in the U.S. and headlined by Guaidó and Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla, the Venezuelan opposition leader praised Trump for actions taken at the time to reverse a Biden-era oil deal with Maduro’s government.

"[W]e need a strong, prosperous and safe Latin America – and one that will be safe, with democracy and freedom," Guaidó said in Spanish from the Diplomatic Lounge at Miami International Airport.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have no doubt in President Trump, and in the message that he is sending directly to the heart of those who financed the coup d'état perpetrated by the dictatorship on July 28, 2024 (the disputed re-election of Maduro)," he said.

Guaidó warned that it was also time to confront Western despots who "usurp" power, such as in Cuba and Nicaragua, and warn them that they "will not have impunity."